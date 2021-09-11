COLUMBIA, Mo. — Michael Parrigon highlighted the McAuley Catholic cross country team's performance at the annual Father Tolton Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
A freshman, Parrigon placed 13th with a time of 18:26.08 out of 103 runners. On the boys side, the Warriors placed fifth with a score of 142 points.
Phillip Motazedi finished 29th with a time of 19:57.49, while Drew Zeb and Armando Alberto came in at 39th and 40th, respectively. Kevin Tran (56), Cliff Nolan (61) and Grant Horinek (85) rounds out McAuley on the boys side.
Kendall Ramsey was the Warriors' lone runner on the girls side. She finished 30th with a time of 24:24.63.
