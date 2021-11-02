CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Michael Parrigon and Rolen Sanderson don’t play like your normal underclassmen.
Parrigon and Sanderson, also known as College Heights Christian School’s dynamic duo, tallied hat tricks apiece as the top-seeded Cougars rolled past fourth-seeded Stover 8-0 on a cold Tuesday night in the Class 1 District 6 semifinals at Bulldog Stadium in Carl Junction.
“They (Parrigon and Sanderson) came up big,” College Heights coach Scott Yount said. “Michael had a really good shot from about 25 yards out that got us started. Rolen got a PK (penalty kick). They were working things pretty well in the midfield and up top at the striker position, too.”
The match was moved to Carl Junction due to wet field conditions at Joplin Athletic Complex.
College Heights (13-4), which co-ops with McAuley Catholic, advanced to the district championship game for the first time since 2016. The Cougars play third-seeded Fair Grove on Thursday with a site to be determined.
And College Heights got rolling almost immediately.
Just a freshman, Parrigon got College Heights on the board with a goal in the 5th minute. Then just three minutes later, Sanderson found the back of the net off a penalty kick to hand the Cougars an early 2-0 advantage.
“We have been talking to our players about coming out with sustained intensity, and I think they did that,” Yount said. “There are times when it takes too long to open up the lid and get that first goal, but we definitely didn’t have that problem tonight.”
Indeed, that wasn’t an issue for College Heights’ offense.
The Cougars lead ballooned to 3-0 when junior midfielder Bo Sitton blasted a kick through the net from the right side in the 30th minute. Sanderson then added his second goal of the night off a cross from Parrigon just three minutes later to cap a four-score first half for College Heights.
In the second half, the Cougars were finding the back of the net seemingly at will once again.
Parrigon got the fireworks started with back-to-back headers to stretch College Heights’ lead out to 6-0 in just a four-minute span to pick up his hat trick.
“The dude can jump really high and he’s not afraid,” Yount said. “He has got maybe a 40-inch vertical. I don’t know what it is. I’m just guessing, but he can jump really high and he is not afraid to score with those headers.”
Sophomore Brayden Youngberg scored from the left side to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead in the 52nd minute.
Sanderson notched his third goal in the 57th minute as the mercy-rule was enforced. For the record, Sanderson is just a sophomore.
“I’m impressed with his ability to carry the ball and keep it at his feet as needed,” Yount said. “He knows tempo and what it’s supposed to be. He slows it down when it needs to be slowed down and speeds it up when it needs to be sped up. He always sees the pass that he needs to play. He has got a great sight for the field.”
College Heights collected 15 shots on goal, while the defense limited the Bulldogs (8-15) to only four.
“We have some fast players in the back,” Yount said. “They all work well together and fill in for each other. If somebody goes up, they know when that happens and the interchange is very smooth.”
