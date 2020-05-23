Chas Thompson, former standout wrestler at Parsons High School, has resigned as head wrestling coach at Fort Hays State.
Thompson has been the Tigers’ coach for 12 seasons, posting a 91-77-1 record in dual matches. He coached 12 individuals to 17 All-America honors. Thompson also wrestled for the Tigers from 1999-2002 and served as an assistant coach from 2002-05. He was head coach two years at Pratt Community College before returning to FHSU as head coach.
“I have many fond memories here,” Thompson said in a release. “I will truly miss my FHSU wrestling family, and I look forward to seeing them reach their goals. While this has been a very hard decision for me, with all the uncertainty due to COVID-19, I am looking into opportunities to get back closer to family.”
A native of Parsons, Thompson had a 133-14 record at Parsons. He was a four-time state medalist, capped by a state championship his senior year when he was named the Kansas Class 4A Wrestler of the Year.
Thompson stayed in town to wrestle at Labette Community College for his father Jody, who is a member of four halls of fame. Chas was a two-time national qualifier for LCC and was an All-American his sophomore year.
NEW BASKETBALL COACHES
Northeastern State and Lincoln have hired new basketball coaches.
The RiverHawks looked to a former player and hired Ja (pronounced Jay) as the men’s basketball coach.
He replaces Mark Downey, who resigned after three seasons to return as head coach at Arkansas Tech. He coached the Wonder Boys from 2006-10. Northeastern State got off to a 9-1 start last season and broke into the NABC Top 25 for the first time since 2013. The RiverHawks finished 18-11, tied for fifth in the MIAA and lost to Missouri Southern in the quarterfinals of the postseason tournament.
Havens played at Northeastern State from 1996-98, playing one season each under NSU Hall of Fame coaches Ken Hayes and Larry Gipson. He also spent two years as a graduate assistant under Gipson.
Havens comes to NSU after spending seven seasons as head coach at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma. He directed the Tigers to a 131-74 record, highlighted by Great American Conference regular-season titles in 2016 and 2017.
“NSU is a special place for me, and it’s been a big part of my life and who I am,” Havens said in a release. “I know what it meant for me, and I’m excited to get to sell that to recruits. I’m equally excited about the potential for the program and the impressive changes around campus.
“We have a plan, we are going to hold people accountable to a higher standard and believe in the process. We will work as hard as possible to find student-athletes who will buy into our program, and I believe that wins are a byproduct of how you operate and what you’re doing every day. We are going to hold true to our high standards and pursue excellence in everything we do on and off the floor.”
Lincoln has hired Andrea Mize as its women’s basketball coach. She succeeds Ayana McWilliams, who was released after the season.
Mize has coached Central Florida College for two years, taking over a program that won eight games in 2017-18 and improving it to 12 wins and 19 wins in her two campaigns. Before that she was an assistant at Martin Methodist College for three years and helped the RedHawks reach the NAIA Tournament all three years.
Mize is a 2015 graduate of Indiana and played basketball for the Hoosiers for three seasons.
MIAA notebook
