With a chance to win the game, Josh Patrick was trying to stay within himself as he worked the count full against Grayson Walden.
“I was just trying to keep my heart rate down because it was an exciting moment,” Patrick said. “I knew he was going to throw nothing but fastballs, and I didn’t want to chase anything away.”
Walden’s next offering was indeed a fastball, missing up and in for the fourth ball. Patrick worked the walk, and Crowder (34-4) earned a thrilling 10-9 victory over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in an 11-inning marathon on Tuesday night at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
“That was a really productive at-bat,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “Obviously, he fouled off some pitches to keep the at-bat alive. He swung it pretty well, but there is some swing-and-miss in him, too. We almost let him wiggle off the hook right there, so let’s face it. It’s a walk-off walk in that situation to win 10-9.”
Rod Criss ignited the 11th inning rally with a leadoff single, while Jack Stroth and Trey Harris worked free passes to set the stage for Patrick’s base on balls.
The No. 5 Roughriders had to play comeback once again, overcoming a seven-run deficit for the second straight game. Crowder extended its winning streak to 26 games.
After falling behind 9-2 in the middle innings, the Roughriders answered with six runs in the bottom of the fifth to trim the deficit to 9-8.
Patrick got things started with a three-run blast over the right-field wall. Gavin Glasgow added an RBI single, while Frankie Circello capped the big inning with a mammoth two-run home run to right.
Crowder knotted the score at 9-9 in the bottom of the sixth when Glasgow came through with an RBI single up the middle to complete the comeback.
The Roughriders received a tremendous effort from their relief corps. Jace Presley, Conner Floyd and Breven Yarbro combined to hurl seven shutout frames.
“We were down 9-2, and then we showed how dangerous our offense can be,” Lallemand said. “We got great pitching. We had a leadoff runner on in all those innings and wiggled out of it. All of the credit goes to our pitching staff for getting out of those jams, giving us a chance to win it. Our bullpen is one of our strengths, especially in midweeks. We didn’t necessarily want to extend guys out, but they came in and there’s a lot of swing-and-miss stuff down there.
“They got out of some big jams for us. That’s what we have always tried to build is the back end of the bullpen. They did just that.”
The Golden Norseman drew first blood in the game when Tyler Small crushed a two-run home run to right field, giving NEO a 2-0 lead in the opening half frame. Crowder answered thanks to a two-run double by Circello to tie the score up in the bottom of the first.
NEO (21-12) struck for seven runs on six hits in the third and fourth innings to build the 9-2 advantage.
The Roughriders tallied 10 hits in the game, paced by Circello with two extra-base hits and four RBIs. Yarbro was the winning pitcher.
The Golden Norsemen smacked 10 hits, led by Small with three hits and as many runs driven in. Walden suffered the loss.
“We have won in a lot of different ways,” Lallemand said. “We have went out and ambushed some people early. We have played in a lot of these games too where we are down. It’s a good makeup with this group. It shows a pretty good character with them, where they are never out of the game. I’m proud as hell of them with the at-bats they have had. We have to win two-strike at-bats to put together innings, and they did that tonight. Our bullpen was outstanding.”
Patrick certainly had high praise for the overall makeup of his ballclub.
“I would say this is a championship team,” Patrick said. “We never think we are out of a ballgame, especially with our pitching. They put zeros on the board and gave our offense a chance to put runs back up.”
Crowder travels to Metropolitan Community College for a doubleheader, starting at 1 p.m. Thursday.
