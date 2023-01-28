It was a tightly contested game the entire way when Monett and East Newton met at Monett High School for a basketball game Friday night. After battling all the way to an extra period, the Cubs outlasted the Patriots 49-47.
Monett led at halftime by a score of 26-21. East Newton had grabbed a first-quarter lead before seeing the Cubs outscore them 15-7 in the second period.
The Patriots defense stood up in the second half and only allowed 12 points to Monett (six in each quarter) to be able to come back and tie the game at 38 apiece before the end of regulation.
The Cubs won overtime 11-9 to defeat East Newton. They were led by Blaine Salsman with 17 points on three 3-pointers. Landyn Brandt added 13 while Isiah Meeks scored 9 points and shot 7 for 8 on free throws. Jason Garner chipped in 8 more points for Monett.
East Newton was paced by Marshall Renner with 15 points. Braxton Wolfe scored 12 more while Robert McFarland and Chase Sorrell added 9 and 8 points, respectively.
