East Newton hopes the experience gained during last year’s 1-8 season pays dividends in the win column this season.
“Last year’s team was very inexperienced to start the season,” coach Kyle Wood said. “Our 2019 team had 14 seniors that had been playing Friday night football for the past three years. They were a good class and it was hard to get Friday night reps behind those guys. The speed and the physicality of the Big 8 Conference immediately hit us in the face and it took some time for us to catch up to that. We started to figure things out and took Monett to overtime — then we beat Seneca on the road.
“However, sickness, quarantines and injuries plagued us the rest of the season. We got pretty healthy for district, but we did not play a good first half and (Stockton was) too far in front of us. Ending like that has lingered and driven us throughout the offseason.”
But there is a lot of optimism surrounding the Patriots this fall. East Newton brings back 21 lettermen and 17 starters.
“We want to continue to build on everything we have done in the past two years to be competing week in and week out in the Big 8 West,” Wood said. “Our kids have worked hard and been committed for two years now. We really feel like we are in a position to take a big step forward this year.”
The Patriots return eight starters on offense, led by senior offensive linemen Lane Baker, Collin Farley and Elijah Mojica, senior running back Nathan Evey and senior wideout Matthew Knight.
Junior offensive linemen Mason Hailey and Dominic Shaw also started last season. Junior Ty Bowman, who Wood said is the frontrunner to take the quarterback reins, rounds out the returning starting skill players.
Offensive lineman Kaden Burbridge, wide receiver-defensive back Matt Knight and Glenn Gunch and linebacker Barrett Burkey are four more lettermen.
East Newton looks to improve upon its 14 points per game and 160 total yards of offense last season.
“I’m really excited to see what our offense is going to look like this year,” Wood said. “Up front, we return everyone that was a starter and was a backup on the line. We look for our experienced line to set the tone. We have several runners that we are excited to see back as well. We just need to find the right mix.”
Bowman, a linebacker, is the top returning tackler for the Patriots after racking up 82 tackles last season. Other top defensive returnees include Hailey, Knight, Evey and Baker.
“We will go to work every day to get better and keep fighting for our place at the Big 8 table,” Wood said. “I’m looking for our seniors to step up and be the type of leaders that we need to make all of our goals be attainable. We want to play fast and physical on both sides of the ball. We will need to continue to work on our kicking game, so that we can be successful in all three phases of the game. We are excited to get the season going and see what this year the Patriots are able to do.”
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 — Reeds Spring
Sept. 3 — at Mount Vernon
Sept. 10 — at Monett
Sept. 17 — Seneca
Sept. 24 — Marshfield
Oct. 1 — at McDonald County
Oct. 8 — Nevada
Oct. 15 — at Cassville
Oct. 22 — Lamar
2020 RESULTSReeds Spring 41, East Newton 7
Mount Vernon 49, East Newton 28
Monett 21, East Newton 20, OT
East Newton 26, Seneca 13
Marshfield 41, East Newton 7
Nevada 52, East Newton 7
Cassville 42, East Newton 0
Lamar 53, East Newton 14
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Stockton 40, East Newton 35
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.