JAY, Okla. — For the second straight night on Friday, the East Newton boys basketball team suffered an overtime loss in the Tri-State Tournament.
The Patriots, who lost to Salina, Oklahoma, in two overtime periods on Thursday, were edged 51-49 in one overtime by Kansas, Oklahoma, on Friday.
Kansas led 21-18 at halftime and the score was tied 43-all at the end of regulation.
Braxton Wolfe and Marshall Renner scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for East Newton, which slipped to 6-12.
Kansas was led by Seneca Steele with 16 points and Brenton Glass and Eli Sanos with 12 apiece.
East Newton will play Providence Academy at 11:20 a.m. Saturday for consolation.
