There's a change at quarterback for Carl Junction as the Bulldogs tackle Republic tonight in a Central Ozark Conference football game.
Kickoff is at 7 at Bulldog Stadium.
Drew Patterson, 180-pound junior, gets his first start at quarterback for the Bulldogs. Garrett Taylor, 180 senior, started at quarterback the first two games, and he's been moved back to wide receiver where he was a starter last season.
Taylor, Patterson and 190 junior Noah Southern all saw action at quarterback in last week's 35-7 loss at Carthage.
"We rotated the three throughout the entire game," Bulldogs coach Doug Buckmaster said. "It's not what Garrett hasn't done. We haven't gotten it done up front. We haven't gotten it done on the perimeter with our wide receiver blocking. Garrett had a three-week crash course in quarterback before playing Webb City. That's not a good opener for a kid who has played quarterback three weeks.
"Drew is capable of running and throwing. He gives us more balance at the quarterback position. We feel like we have very good skill position kids, and we need to be able to get the ball to them. Garrett gives us a deep threat at wide receiver. ... After (changing quarterbacks), hopefully we're seeing it the right way and coaching the right way and be more productive. Only time and another game will prove that out."
Both games for the Bulldogs (0-2) have followed similar scripts. Carl Junction trailed Webb City 13-0 at halftime before losing 34-0. Last week the Bulldogs were down 14-0 at the half and lost at Carthage 35-7.
"I think defensively we did a lot of good things again," Buckmaster said. "Special-teams wise we did a lot of good things. Our punting game with Reece Vogel was very good. He pinned them twice inside the 10.
"Offensively I would say we made a small step forward. We're going to have to take a big step forward instead of a small step this week. Just playing one quarterback hopefully for the majority or all of the game, we'll see if we have a little better balance and consistency."
Republic (1-1) defeated Nixa 25-14 last Friday after losing its opener 42-29 at Branson.
"They gave up some points to Branson," Buckmaster said. "I saw a little different defense from Week 1 to Week 2 and that helped them against Nixa.
"This is a big game for Carl Junction. We'll find out where we belong. ... We haven't played up to the expectations some of our players have. We tell them you don't have to be the greatest player or best player on the field. You have to be the best you that you can be."
