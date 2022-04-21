LIBERAL, Mo. — With the score deadlocked at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Justin Payne came through with an RBI sacrifice fly to lift Liberal past College Heights Christian 6-5 on Thursday afternoon at LHS.
The victory vaulted the Bulldogs record to 8-6, while the Cougars fell to 3-8 on the season. This game was originally slated to be at Joe Becker Stadium, but was moved to Liberal due to field conditions.
After Payne's hit in the sixth, Matt Boehne came on in the seventh and worked around a leadoff single with a flyout and double play to end it.
College Heights drew first blood in the contest as Josh Anderson had an RBI single and Liam Nelson came across on a passed ball to start the game's scoring in the second.
Then in the bottom half of the inning, Payton Morrow collected a two-run double as Liberal knotted the score at 2-2.
The Cougars answered back as Kelton Welch had an RBI groundout for a 3-2 advantage in the third. Fast forward to the fifth, the Bulldogs plated three runs to take a two-run lead.
But in the sixth, Anderson tied the game with a clutch two-run double to left field for College Heights.
Liberal tallied seven hits in the contest. Morrow went 2 for 4 with a pair of runs driven in to lead the way.
Kole Wiles got the start and gave up four earned runs on five hits through six innings of work for the Bulldogs. He walked four batters and struck out two.
The Cougars amassed six hits, led by Anderson with two. Ben Thomas took the loss after giving up four earned runs on seven hits in six innings.
College Heights plays at Conway at 5 p.m. Friday.
