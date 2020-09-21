The foursome of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods will compete in the Payne's Valley Cup today to celebrate the opening of Payne's Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge south of Branson in Ridgedale.
It's an 18-hole mini-Ryder Cup format as it's Thomas-Woods for Team USA vs. McIlroy-Rose for Team Europe in fourballs, foursomes and singles. The charity exhibition will raise money for the Payne Stewart Family Foundation.
In this week's World Golf Rankings, Thomas is No. 3, McIlroy No. 4, Woods No. 22 and Rose No. 23.
Thomas and McIlroy finished in a tie for eighth place at 6-over-par 286 Sunday in the U.S. Open, and Woods and Rose failed to make the 36-hole cut. No doubt all four players are looking forward to the wider fairways and less-thick rough today than they battled last week at Winged Foot.
After opening ceremonies at 1:30 p.m. on the first tee with Stewart's wife Tracey and two children in attendance, the match will begin at 2. Fans are not being allowed, but the match will be shown on the Golf Channel with all four players wearing microphones.
Payne's Valley is the first public-access golf course design in the United States by Woods.
"Payne's Valley is the first public golf course that I have designed," Woods said in a statement. "I couldn't be prouder of how it turned out. It was an honor for me and my TGR Design team to work with Johnny Morris and Big Cedar Lodge on this spectacular golf course. I am thrilled that it will be featured during Payne's Valley Cup."
"The breathtaking beauty and pure majesty of my native Ozarks is something you have to see to believe," said Morris, noted conservationist and founder of Big Cedar Lodge and Bass Pro Shops. "Tiger and I have a 20-year friendship that started through fishing and has evolved into a great partnership. We look forward to showcasing this destination to the world through Payne's Valley Cup and truly believe we are creating America's next great golf destination."
The course is named in honor of Stewart, a Springfield native and graduate of Greenwood High School who had 11 victories on the PGA Tour — three of them majors — and 27 wins worldwide during a 20-year professional career. He won the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst but died a few months later in an airplane crash after lost cabin pressure caused all six on board to become incapacitated because of a lack of oxygen. He was 42.
After turning pro in 1979, one of Stewart's first checks cashed was $1,000 after winning the Carthage Pro-Am.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.