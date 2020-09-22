HOLLISTER, Mo. — Three years ago when it was announced that Payne’s Valley Golf Course was going to be built, course designer Tiger Woods had one major concern.
“I hope I don’t screw it up,” he said.
The course was officially opened on Tuesday with Payne’s Valley Cup, and the post-round report on Woods’ work was unanimous.
“He did great,” said Justin Thomas.
“He didn’t screw it up,” said Rory McIlroy.
“This golf course will have some teeth when it firms up,” said Justin Rose. “The golf course was fun.”
The course was unveiled with Payne’s Cup, a mini-Ryder Cup format split into three six-hole competitions.
The match was tied 1-1 after the team competition as McElroy and Rose won the best-ball 2 and 1 and Woods and Thomas took the alternate shot 1-up.
Each side won a singles match as Thomas defeated McElroy 2 up and Rose beat Woods 1 up.
To break the 2-2 team score, it came down to one shot on the picturesque 140-yard 19th hole, and Thomas was closest to the pin to give Team USA the cup.
The course is named after Payne Stewart, a native of Springfield who was killed in an airplane crash a few months after winning the 1999 U.S. Open. He won three majors, 11 PGA Tour titles and 27 tournaments worldwide during his 20-year career.
“Today was an incredible experience,” Rose said. “As I’ve told many people, Payne Stewart made an impression on me when I was an impressionable young man.”
It also provided relief for the players after the stress of last week’s U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
“Last week was such a grind,” said McIlroy, who tied for eighth place last week. “To come here and play with not too much stress on where the ball goes.”
“Or lipouts,” inserted Thomas.
“It was a fun day ... what we needed after the experience last week,” McIlroy said.
“It was not only fun for us,” said Thomas, who also tied for eighth last week. “We wanted to play well, but at the end of the day it was a lot bigger than that (raising money for the Payne Stewart Family Foundation). I am fortunate to be a part of it. Any time I can be a partner with Tiger Woods, it’s pretty cool and pretty fun. We can joke around and have fun and watch Rory lip out putts.”
Woods’ design plan was to make the course challenging enough for professionals but still playable for kids and higher-handicap players.
“I noticed the par-3s had big slopes in from the right-hand side,” Rose said. “Everybody slices it. He had a vision in how everybody in reality plays it.”
Woods designed the course with Stewart in mind.
“Payne had the most rhythmic golf swing, his flow, the way his legs moved, the way he putted, great hands around the green,” Woods said. “We wanted this course to have flow and movement and not lose a golf ball.”
But Woods never gave a thought to playing Tuesday in the knickers that brought Stewart instant recognition on the course.
“It’s not quite my look,” he said.
The scenic course is outlined by the Ozarks mountains and includes many water features.
“The water features were already here. We expanded them,” Woods said. “The whole idea was to be a part of nature, to have the sound and the visuals out there ... hear the streams, hear the breeze in the trees. Hopefully everybody got a chance to experience that.”
Stewart’s wife Tracey and son Aaron were introduced during opening ceremonies. Aaron even offered his opinion on the course design before hitting the ceremonial first tee ball.
“Tiger designed the course. At least the fairways are wide,” he said.
“I was lucky enough to be with Payne early in my career,” Woods said. “I experienced all different sides of him. The fact that we were able to create something like this and have Tracey and Aaron here and Johnny (Morris) to have the vision and foresight to make all this happen. I was lucky enough to be part of the design.”
But for now, design remains a hobby for Woods.
“My playing career is still there,” he said. “I’ll dabble in an experience like this to create something memorable.”
19th hole
You’ve finished 18 holes with your buddies, and all your bets and side bets have ended in a tie.
The tie will be broken at Payne’s Valley.
There’s a 19th hole — on the course, not in the clubhouse. It’s a 140-yard par-3 to an island green rising above Lunker Lake, below a massive rock wall and protected by two bunkers in the front. And if that is not enough, the lake is stocked with trout and largemouth bass, and golfers have the opportunity to feed the fish.
The Payne’s Cup foursome was joined on the hole by Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, golf legends who have also designed courses at Big Cedar Lodge. And Aaron Stewart also hit a shot onto the green.
After finishing the hole, golfers follow the “Cliffhanger Trail,” an almost 1-mile nature trail returning to the clubhouse.
“This trail is a tribute to all nature gives us, to great friends and families enjoying happy times together outdoors” said Morris, who designed the hole. “And to the amazing legacy of Payne Stewart.”
