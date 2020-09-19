Webb City volleyball player Maddy Peeples and Girard cross country runner Cormick Logue have been named the Globe's high school athletes of the week for the week ending Sept. 12.
MADDY PEEPLES
Peeples, a senior and a three-year starter, had 14 kills in Webb City's victory over Aurora on Sept. 7.
Then on Sept. 12, she collected 52 kills and only 12 hitting errors in six matches, plus 42 digs and five ace serves as the Cardinals won the Hillcrest Invitational.
"She works hard and has always loved the game," Webb City coach Rhonda Lawrence said. "She's constantly wanting to get better. She has some good natural tendencies for volleyball.
"I think overall the best thing about her is her experience and how much she has played. She knows how to get the job done. Even in the worst situations when she has some tough blockers — she's not the biggest kid on the floor by any means — and she's still able to pull off the kill because she's very technical and finds other ways to get the kill. Plus being left-handed is always a bonus. It's harder to block just because most people are so right-hand dominant.
"She's a fun player to play with, a great teammate. The more successful you are, she's happy. She's not all about the glory. She's all about the wins."
CORMICK LOGUE
Logue, a senior, won Girard's Rigatoni Run on Sept. 10 at Greenbush with a time of 15 minutes, 17 seconds.
It's the fastest time for 5,000 meters this season in Kansas in all classes. And it's more than a minute faster than his time when he won the Class 4A state championship last season.
"Our course is not hilly like Wamego," said Girard coach Matt Logue, who is also Cormick's father. "It was encouraging that last year on the same course he got down to 16:09 in our league meet. So he was nearly a minute faster on the same course because he ran 15:17.
"I'm not surprised. He's worked very hard. During the quarantine and all, he did a nice job of ... training. And he's better. He's just a lot faster than he was last year."
Logue won another race at Greenbush last Thursday, giving him three victories in as many starts this fall.
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Sept. 27 will be based on performances from Sept. 14-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.