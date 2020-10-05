WEBB CITY, Mo. — The potential Class 4 District 6 championship preview lived up to its billing.
A clash between Webb City and McDonald County expectedly turned into a pitchers’ duel on Monday at Webb City High School. But after six innings of scoreless play, Webb City leadoff hitter Peyton Hawkins delivered a solo walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Cardinals to a thrilling 1-0 victory over the Mustangs.
Hawkins’ game-winning blast out to center field marked the third Webb City hit of the afternoon and the fourth total between the two teams.
“We expected a good battle,” Webb City coach Shauna Friend said. “There’s a lot of respect between both teams. We figured it would be a pitching battle, and it was. We couldn’t ask for a better game and couldn’t ask for more out of (Haidyn Berry) in the circle and (Kaylyn Gilbert) behind the plate. They did a fantastic job of keeping the batters off balance. And when we did get some (pitches) hit, our defense came through and was flawless.”
The Cardinals improved their season record to 22-2, while the Mustangs fell to 17-3.
“We expected a tough and hard-fought game because we feel we’re pretty good and Webb City feels they’re pretty good,” McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh said. “We think the district runs through us, and they think the district goes through them. So it is what it is. This was a very competitive game with good performances from both teams, and hopefully we see them again in the district championship.
Berry and McDonald County starter Madeline McCall entered Monday’s meeting as two of the top pitchers in southwest Missouri, and the matchup didn’t disappoint as the two hurlers combined for 13 shutout frames and 24 strikeouts.
Berry earned the pitching win after limiting McDonald County to one hit and no runs in seven innings of work. She also struck out 11 batters and walked none.
McCall surrendered one earned run and three hits while striking out 13 batters in 6 2/3 innings of work.
“You have to give kudos to both sides, both pitchers,” Friend said. “They both did an outstanding job in the circle and did their jobs. It just came down to Peyton getting ahold of one pitch, and that’s all it took. She swings hard, she hits hard and she gives all she’s got overtime she steps in the box or on the field. So it couldn’t have come down to a better person.”
“We absolutely knew this could be a low-scoring game with the two that were in the circle,” Alumbaugh said. “I don’t know if anybody expects a 0-0 game going into the seventh, especially in high school softball. But hats off to both pitchers. They both threw like they’re capable of.”
Berry also went 1 for 1 at the plate and was intentionally walked twice.
Adasyn Leach recorded the lone hit for McDonald County in the top of the third.
Webb City and McDonald County have one more week of regular-season play before the district tournament begins on Oct. 13.
