NEVADA, Mo. — Luke Piazza looped a walk-off single out to shallow left field as the Nevada Griffons downed the Joplin Outlaws 7-6 in MINK League action on Tuesday night at Lyons Stadium.
Piazza’s walk-off hit completed a big comeback for Nevada (4-6), which trailed 6-3 heading to the bottom of the eighth.
Jason Schneider and Andrew Pickering accounted for back-to-back RBI singles to get the Griffons within striking distance of one.
Then in the bottom of the ninth, Conner Culp worked a bases-loaded walk to knot the score up at six apiece. That set the stage for Piazza’s heroics.
Joplin (4-6) drew first blood in the contest. Sam Fagan launched a two-run double to the left field fence to give Joplin an early two-run lead in the first.
In the bottom of the fifth, Schneider got the Griffons on the board with an RBI single. Pickering followed with a run-scoring one-bagger as Nevada tied the game.
Piazza propelled the Griffons to a 3-2 lead by coming across on a fielding error to cap a three-run frame.
Trailing 3-2 in the top of the eighth, Joplin’s Joe Ricchio tied the game up with an RBI single through the left side.
Carl Junction product Carson Johnson broke the tie by working a bases-loaded walk. Carson Carpenter added a sacrifice fly and Garrett Chun collected a run-scoring single as the Outlaws took a 6-3 advantage.
Joplin hits the road to face the Jefferson City Renegades at 7 p.m. Wednesday while Nevada opens up a two-game home swing with the Des Moines Peak Prospects.
