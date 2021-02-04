PITTSBURG, Kan. — Ryan Pippins scored 26 points to help lead the Pittsburg State men’s basketball team to a 79-72 win over Central Missouri on Thursday night at John Lance Arena.
Pippins made eight of 14 shots from the floor, three of six shots from 3-point range and all seven of his attempts from the free-throw line to register his team-high scoring total for the Gorillas.
PSU (9-7, 9-7 MIAA) trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half before taking a 36-34 lead by halftime. The Gorillas led by as many as 16 points in the second half.
Four PSU players in total scored in double figures in the game, with Quentin Hardrict Jr. adding 14 points and Martin Vogts and Cameron Huefner chipping in 10 points apiece. Pittsburg State shot 51 percent from the floor as a team.
The Mules (6-10, 6-10), shooting 54.3 percent from the floor, got a game-high 31 points from Koray Gilbert, while Gaven Pinkled added 11 points and Ja’Cor Nelson 10 points.
PSU out-rebounded UCM 30-20 and had an 18-6 advantage in second-chance points.
PSU WOMEN FALL LATE
The Pittsburg State women’s basketball team was two minutes away from knocking off the 21st-ranked team in the nation on Thursday.
But after a Tristan Gegg 3-pointer put PSU up 71-69, the Gorillas went scoreless the rest of the way as Central Missouri closed on a 7-0 run to escape John Lance Arena with a 76-71 victory.
PSU (10-6, 10-6 MIAA) led by as many as 11 points in the first half before the Jennies (13-2, 13-2) chipped away at the deficit in the second half. The game featured seven ties and eight lead changes.
UCM took the lead for good, 72-71, on a 3-pointer by Nija Collier with 1:26 to play. Following a PSU turnover, Graycen Holden hit an inside shot with 42 seconds remaining to make it a 74-71 in favor of the Jennies. Olivia Nelson hit two free throws with 15.1 seconds to go for the game's final margin.
Holden and Collier finished with a combined 41 points for Central Missouri, with Holden tallying 22 points and Collier tallying 19. Nelson also finished in double figures with 12 points.
Gegg tallied a game-high 26 points for the Gorillas on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor. Kaylee DaMitz added 13 points and nine assists, while Sydnee Crain finished in double figures with 10 points.
Both teams shot better than 50 percent from the floor. The Gorillas held an advantage in 3-point shooting, making eight of 16 attempts from deep while UCM made two of 12. UCM, however, posted a 48-22 advantage in paint scoring and a 27-5 advantage in bench scoring.
The setback snapped a two-game win streak for the PSU women.
Both Pittsburg State teams play host to Lincoln on Saturday afternoon, with the women’s game tipping at 1:30 and the men’s game at 3:30.
