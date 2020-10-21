Pittsburg State has approved alcohol sales for its Oct. 31 football game against the Nebraska-Kearney, the university announced Wednesday.
Pitt State was one of three state universities to create a task force to explore the feasibility of alcohol sales on campus this fall, a practice that has become more common at NCAA events.
The local task force discussed issues such a reviewed material from regional institutions selling alcohol at intercollegiate athletic competitions and consulted with a local wholesale liquor distribution firm and a private security agency experienced with alcohol sales at college athletic events.
Beer and wine will be sold at two points inside Carnie Smith Stadium — one on the west side and the other on the east side. The sales will be separate from other concession stands, and only on the main level. Sodexo Campus Services will be the vendor.
Safety limits will be in place, including:
• Customers are limited to one beverage each time they make a purchase and must wear a designated wristband;
• Sodexo staff members with training will oversee each beverage station;
• Sales will end at the conclusion of the third quarter;
• Anyone who leaves the game can’t re-enter without an unscanned ticket.
“It’s a good time to test it this fall because we’ll have fewer people in the stadium as a result of the crowd limits in place because of COVID-19,” Steven Erwin, the vice president for Student Life who chaired the task force, said in a release. “Also, since we are not allowing tailgating, this brings back a celebratory element that’s important to some of our fans, but inside the stadium.”
If the task force deems the pilot a success, sales will be made at future athletic events.
The task force was co-chaired by athletics director Jim Johnson. Additional task force members are Pitt State’s police director Stu Hite, Sodexo Campus Services Manager Kristina Taylor, Director of Physical Plant and Grounds Tim Senecaut, Chief Marketing Officer Abigail Fern and community member Brandee Johnson.
