PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State Gorillas will be playing football this fall.
Pitt State announced Saturday night that it will travel to Nacogdoches, Texas, on Nov. 14 to play Stephen F. Austin. It's the eighth game on the Stephen F. Austin schedule this fall and the third true home game.
The Gorillas also announced they are planning to play no more than five nonconference games this fall, including two home games at Carnie Smith Stadium.
"Though the conference football season is canceled, we are committed to assembling an abbreviated nonconference schedule," PSU athletics director Jim Johnson said in a release. "This is important for next season, for our seniors who'll soon leave us, and for our community. We look forward to it."
First-year head coach Brian Wright and his staff welcome any opportunity to compete.
"This season is not what we planned, but our coaches and athletes have adapted and we've stayed prepared," Wright said. "Giving our athletes a chance to play the game they love, test themselves, and put in the work to stay game-ready for next season is our top priority. I'm happy for them, for our coaches and for our fans."
The Lumberjacks and Gorillas will be meeting for the first time in program history. Network details, kickoff time and ticket information will be announced later.
The MIAA announced the suspension of all fall athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic on August 14. Though discussions are still under way for a spring volleyball season, the league has canceled conference schedules for cross country and football.
