Every time Missouri Southern made it close, Pittsburg State seemed to have an answer.
The Lions trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half and got to within one in the final minutes before ultimately losing 87-79 Monday night in women’s basketball action at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
“We didn’t compete,” Southern’s Lacy Stokes said. “It just comes down to I don’t think any of us really showed up and played to our full potential, and you can’t do that in a conference like this. You can’t take breaks, you can’t take games off, and so I think they came in and wanted it more than us. We just can’t do that.”
No. 9 Southern fell to 12-2 and 4-2 with the loss, while Pittsburg State improved to 10-3 and 5-2.
The Lions, who fell to sixth in the MIAA Conference standings, scored a dozen times in the fourth quarter. Nine times the Gorillas responded with points on the other end.
A 3-pointer by Southern’s Amaya Johns made it 80-77 with 2:16 left in the fourth, and two free throws by Stokes cut it to one with 1:47 on the clock.
But the Lions didn’t score the rest of the game. Pittsburg State’s Grace Pyle scored at the 1:32 mark and then Sydney Holmes came up with a steal on the other end. The Gorillas added five free throws in the final 31 seconds to seal it.
Pittsburg State got to the line often in the fourth and made 11 of 15 attempts in the quarter and 17 of 24 in the game.
“That’s just them wanting it more,” Stokes said. “They attacked harder, they got to the foul line more. They just beat us, and like I said, you can’t let that happen. You can’t have that, you can’t back down. In this league, you’ve got to play hard and you’ve got to want it every game, and I think that we didn’t play like we should’ve. We didn’t play like the team we are.”
Pittsburg State also tormented Southern from three-point range. The Gorillas made 8 of 12 triples in the first half and 12 of 22 in the game. Southern, meanwhile, struggled from deep. The Lions were just 1 of 11 from three in the first half and 6 of 22 in the game.
“You’re not going to beat many teams when you let teams go 12 of 22 from three,” Southern coach Ronnie Ressel said.
The Gorillas’ Karenna Gerber was another big factor. She scored 18 of her team-high 20 points in the second half and finished with a double-double.
“They did a great job of getting the ball inside to Gerber,” Ressel said. “She really killed us in the second half and they did a great job of getting downhill, getting to the basket and got some nice kick-out three’s. They did a great job of passing the ball, sharing the basketball and they hit wide open shots. They knocked shots down.”
Pittsburg State shot 51% (29-57) for the game and 71% (17-24) from the line. Southern shot 48% from the floor (31-64) and 69% from the foul line (11-16).
The Gorillas out-rebounded the Lions 40-27 with Gerber and Harper Schreiner each grabbing 10. Schreiner added 11 points, Grace Pyle had 17 and Erin Davis scored 10.
Southern was led by Stokes’ 28 points and four steals. Layne Skiles and Amaya Johns each scored 13.
The Lions trailed 19-18 after a quarter, 37-32 at half and 59-52 after three.
