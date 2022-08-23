Last year was a historic season for the Aurora football team.
The Houn’ Dawgs finished 9-3 overall and won a conference title (Big 8 East) for the first time in 21 years.
But the season’s aftermath saw fifth-year coach Craig Weldy retire. Aurora hired West Plains’ defensive coordinator Brandon Pitts as his replacement.
Pitts is soon to make his head coaching debut as he leads the Houn’ Dawgs this fall.
“We are the reigning Big 8 East champions, but we graduated a lot of skill players,” said Pitts, who looks to replace 12 seniors. “We will rely heavily on our veteran offensive line, and we have younger skill guys that are hungry to prove themselves. We aim to get better each week and be very competitive.”
Headlining those in the trenches is Ethan Husmann, who comes off a season in which he earned all-conference recognition on both sides of the ball. He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds.
All-Conference honorees Jack Cline and Alex Dewitt will also help anchor Aurora up front. Pitts noted Cline will be making a switch to H-Back on the offensive end.
“Our offensive and defensive line play and physicality will carry this team,” Pitts said.
Other key returning players include Deonte Floyd (6-4 wide receiver) and Jax Prater (5-10 running back and defensive back).
Pitts has high expectations for the aforementioned players.
“I expect Ethan Husmann and Jack to have a very successful year on our defensive line,” Pitts said. “They know they are leaders for us and that expectations are high. Deonte will look to have a breakout year at receiver, and senior Kelton Brown will get some attention at the quarterback position.
“Jax and Evan Hartwigsen will burst onto the scene and force teams to tackle well in space and throw very accurate balls. We have a lot of young or inexperienced players who are hungry to make a name for themselves.”
With significant turnover, Pitts said there will be growing pains, but he’s looking forward to the challenge this season.
“We are learning a new offensive (empty wing-T) and defensive scheme (4-2-5/multiple) that is a pretty stark contrast to the previous regime,” the first-year coach said. “I look forward to seeing how well we handle the transition.
“We know that staying healthy is of the utmost importance. That, and making sure we are doing our job in the classroom. Our best ability is availability. Our team is bought into our vision of being team first and me second. If we continue that, I believe we will find success.”
2022 Schedule
Aug. 26 — Seneca
Sept. 2 — at Cassville
Sept. 9 — Mount Vernon
Sept. 16 — at Springfield Catholic
Sept. 23 — Hollister
Sept. 30 — at Marshfield
Oct. 7 — Reeds Spring
Oct. 14 — East Newton
Oct. 21 — at Rogersville
2021 Results
McDonald County 33, Aurora 22
Aurora 36, Monett 18
Aurora 40, Rogersville 14
Aurora 26, Mount Vernon 7
Aurora 58, Springfield Catholic 6
Aurora 42, Hollister 31
Aurora 30, Marshfield 19
Aurora 28, Reeds Spring 14
Nevada 41, Aurora 16
District Playoffs
Seneca 13, Aurora 12
