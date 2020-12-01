Pittsburg High School's Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament has become a victim of COVID-19.
It was announced on Tuesday that the annual tournament, scheduled for Jan. 21-23, is canceled for this season. It was also a "border battle tournament" as it included teams from Kansas and Missouri.
The decision last Tuesday by the KSHSAA Board of Directors to not allow fans at high school winter sporting events certainly played a role in the decision, and it's likely that more tournaments will follow suit.
"That was definitely one of the factors — no fans," Pittsburg athletic director Jeff Staley said. "The concern of hotels during the virus ... we've had several schools pull out of the tournament due to travel concerns. We have a high percentage of our teams who spend the night. We had lost our Kansas schools. Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe Northwest and the Wichita schools all had to pull out because their districts are not allowing them to travel out of the area for games. On the boys side, we lost Webster Groves and Vashon from the St. Louis area for the same reason, not being able to travel out of state, and on the girls side, we lost Kickapoo for that same reason. Springfield Public Schools are not allowing their schools to travel out of state.
"We had a couple of replacements ready on the girls side — Mount Vernon and Fatima — but the tournament committee in conjunction with the Bill Hanson family decided that it was best if we did not have it (in 2021) and move on to 2022."
As expected, the board's no-fans decision hasn't been a popular one.
"I know my wife and I have two daughters, and if you would have told my wife and me that we couldn't go watch them play when they were in school, we probably would have been upset," Staley said. "But they've also been very understanding. Everybody who has reached out to me has been both understanding and appreciative that their kids are going to get to play. At the same time, they would really like to be in there and feel like there could have been some stricter limitations on attendance and at least have some (fans)."
Pittsburg's boys basketball fans, however, can watch the Purple Dragons' season opener on Friday night because it is at Joplin.
"We're blessed being so close to Missouri," Staley said. "Boys and girls, we play Joplin, we play Nevada, we play Lamar, we play Carl Junction, we play Carthage. And for a (Class) 5A school like we are in the middle of a lot of 3A and 4A schools, to play schools our size we've had to play the Joplin-area schools before the pandemic in all sports. That was a blessing for us to be able to get those games over in Missouri, and our fans will be able to go to those."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.