PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg's baseball team overcame an early 3-0 hole as it handled Carl Junction 4-3 on Friday afternoon at Pittsburg State's Al Ortolani Field.
The win vaults the Purple Dragons record to 8-4, while the Bulldogs slip to 6-11 on the season.
Jackson Turnbull ignited Pittsburg's scoring with a two-run shot in the bottom of the first to cut the deficit to one. Cooper Hayden then locked it down on the mound, posting six straight zeros.
Then in the second inning, the Purple Dragons' Garret Hanson came across on a fielding error to knot the score at 3-3. Cale Farrington came through with the would-be game-winning hit, a RBI single to propel Pittsburg to a one-run advantage in the fourth.
Carl Junction's offense was sparked by an RBI double from Jordan Woodruff and RBI singles apiece from Lucas Vanlanduit and Shane Diskin in the top of the first.
Hayden went the distance and finished with 10 strikeouts while allowing three unearned runs on seven hits. Turnbull paced the Purple Dragons offense by going 2 for 3 with a run scored, while Cale Farrington added a pair of hits and one RBI.
Kyler Perry took the tough-luck loss for the Bulldogs. He pitched six innings, allowed four runs (three earned) and notched five strikeouts to only one free pass.
Vanlanduit and Diskin combined for over half of Carl Junction's hits, totaling four on the day.
Carl Junction plays at Webb City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
