PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg boys basketball team looked like a squad that was primed to pull away for good by the time a Javon Grant 3-pointer pushed the Purple Dragons’ lead to 22 points midway through the second quarter.
Carl Junction, however, just refused to go away.
The Bulldogs continued to trim the deficit and eventually made it a 58-54 ballgame once Camryn Simon converted a layup with 2:50 remaining. But from there, Pittsburg went on a 7-2 game-clinching run to secure a 66-56 triumph Thursday in the first round of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament at Pittsburg High School.
The victory advanced the Dragons (7-3) to the tournament semifinals to take on Owasso, a 62-55 winner over Willard, tonight at 7.
“I thought we did a good job of keeping our offensive composure there towards the end,” Pittsburg coach Kiley Roelfs said. “It got to a point where they had to come get us, and we took care of the ball in that situation, made some free throws and used enough time to outlast them. (Carl Junction) kept playing hard and did a great job of getting back in the ballgame, and we were fortunate enough to hold them off down the stretch.”
Following Simon’s layup that made it a four-point game, Grant scored four straight points with an acrobatic layup in traffic and then a pair of free throws to push the PHS lead to 62-54 with about one minute to go.
Pittsburg’s Gavyn Elkamil and Elijah Thornton then made two charities apiece while CJ (4-7) converted just one of its final four shot attempts from the floor.
“We did an outstanding job of fighting to make that a four-point game with about 2 1/2 minutes to go, but then two really tough calls went against us — an offensive foul 30 feet away from the basket and then a traveling turnover right after that,” CJ coach Kyle Williams said. “But overall, I’m proud of how we fought and didn’t lay down when it seemed like this game was out of hand.”
The Bulldogs fell to the consolation bracket to take on Willard tonight at 8:30.
Pittsburg used a 26-4 run in the first half to take its largest lead at 36-14.
“We got turnovers that led to layups, our shots were going down and they were missing some shots,” Roelfs said of his team’s first-half surge. “And after we got that lead, I thought Carl Junction did a great job of continuing to battle, battle, battle. … They had us for a long time. But when they got close, we were able to make enough shots to keep that gap where it needed to be.”
Grant led the Pittsburg scoring with 26 points while Thornton and Elkamil added 18 and nine points, respectively.
Alex Dixon paced Carl Junction on offense with 18 points and Isaac Hoberecht tallied 17.
CJ GIRLS 63, BLUE VALLEY NW 29
Katie Scott scored a game-high 18 points as the Carl Junction girls cruised to a lopsided first-round win over Blue Valley Northwest.
The Bulldogs (12-0) jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter and held a 47-20 advantage by halftime. CJ forced a running clock in the fourth quarter as it held a 30-plus point lead for the entire period.
“I thought we played really well defensively in the first quarter and then we started to really click offensively in the second quarter,” CJ coach Brad Shorter said. “Good ball movement and good defensive pressure were two of the ways we were able to get out to a comfortable lead and then never really let up the rest of the way.”
Destiny Buerge and Shila Winder also scored in double figures with 13 and 12 points for the Bulldogs.
Carl Junction takes on Carthage, a 51-33 victor over Pittsburg, today at 4 in the tourney semifinals.
CARTHAGE GIRLS 51, PITTBSURG 33
The Carthage girls never trailed and led by as many as 29 points en route to its 18-point first-round victory over Pittsburg.
The Tigers (8-7) had three double-digit scorers in Kianna Yates (13), Hailey Fullerton (13) and Presley Probert (11). Probert had game-high three makes from beyond the arc.
A triple by Kianna Yates gave Carthage a double-digit lead, 23-11, early in the second quarter. Pittsburg trailed by double digits the rest of the way.
Kaydn Matlock finished as Pittsburg’s leading scorer with nine points.
The Dragons play Blue Vallen Northwest in a consolation semifinal today at 4.
