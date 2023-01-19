PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Purple Dragons took on the Willard Tigers in the first round of the 2023 Bill Hanson Memorial Basketball Tournament. Facing the team that knocked them out of the tournament last year, the Dragons were determined to get payback, and they did in a dominant 79-57 win.
Both teams started out matching baskets, but midway through the first quarter, Pittsburg blew the doors open by going on a 14-3 run and never looked back.
“We competed from the beginning,” said Pittsburg head coach Jordan Woods, “What I was telling the guys was more or less, ‘Just stay solid, work on what we work on every day and stay focused.’”
The Purple Dragons were led by Mason English who scored 15 points in the first quarter alone. This would be the start of a 28-point game, including going 5 for 5 from the free throw line.
For their part, the Tigers weren’t going to go quietly into the night. In the second quarter Willard outscored Pittsburg 15-13, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. They were led by Logan Crighton who put up a team-leading 15 points. Twelve of those came off 3-pointers that kept Willard in the game.
But as the game ebbed and flowed, both teams went on small runs and it looked like Willard might come back. Coach Woods knew Willard could get hot at any time.
“We just went back to what we do in practice, guarding the perimeter, because we knew this team could get hot," Woods noted. "But we found an answer luckily and we got more solid and sound on defense.”
Once they found the answer, Pittsburg maintained a comfortable lead for the rest of the game. Despite a fourth quarter push that saw them only get outscored by a single point.
In addition to a big game from Mason English, the Purple Dragons also saw an 18-point game from Jackson Turnbull and a 9-point game from Dan Hastings.
Outside of Logan Crighton, Willard had 13 points from Drew Quinlan and 10 points from Riley Wolf who went 5 for 6 from the line in their first-round loss.
As the tournament continues into Friday, the Purple Dragons will move onto the second round and play either Owasso or Wichita West — both teams they lost to last year.
“We’re going to watch a walk-through on them,” said coach Woods of his team preparing for the next round. “Do what we do, take it one game at a time, and compete. But I also want to remind them to have fun, because I think that's when you’re at your best.”
