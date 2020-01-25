PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg boys basketball team trailed by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter before rallying for a 65-58 win over Owasso in the semifinal round of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament on Friday.
The Rams used a 9-0 run early in the fourth to build a 47-38 lead with 6:18 left. The Dragons responded with a 12-5 run to trim the lead to two points with four minutes to play. Pittsburg took a 61-58 lead on a Gavyn Elkamil 3-pointer with 44.3 seconds left, and the Dragons sank all four free throws the rest of the way to seal the win.
“I feel good about our toughness level after tonight,” Pittsburg coach Kiley Roelfs said. “We just competed and kept grinding. We kind of gave the momentum away early in the second half, but we didn’t let that bother us. We found ways after a pretty cold night shooting, making shots down the stretch to get it done.”
Pittsburg takes on Blue Valley Northwest in the championship round at 2:30 p.m. today.
“It is exciting,” Roelfs said. “We talked about how special it would be at the beginning of the week. We’ve been in this game quite a bit since this tournament started, but we haven’t been able to get over the hump. Our kids are excited to give it another shot.
“We are just so happy to have this tournament named in honor of Coach Hanson because of how much he meant to the game of basketball in this area. We are privileged to be a part of it and thankful to have some success in it as well.”
After trailing for much of the second half, the Dragons found momentum midway through the fourth when Haiden McCoy used a no-look pass from underneath to the top of the key to find a wide-open Elkamil, who knocked down the triple to trim the lead to 52-47. Javon Grant sank a trey in transition on the next trip down the floor to get Pittsburg within 52-50 with 4:10 left.
“I thought the pass (Haiden) made out to Gavyn when he hopped into that shot and made it was a key possession for us to get the run started,” Roelfs said.
Grant knocked down another 3-pointer with 2:15 to play to cut the lead to 56-55 before Grant found Elkamil on the perimeter for a 3-pointer with 1:12 to play to tie the score at 58-58. After forcing a turnover, Pittsburg took the lead on Elkamil’s fourth 3-pointer of the quarter, a make from the corner to put the Dragons up 61-58 with 44.3 seconds left.
Elkamil earned a stop in the paint on defense and was fouled on the way back up the court, making two charities with 24.5 seconds remaining to push the Pittsburg lead to 63-58. Another Owasso turnover turned into two free-throw makes by Elijah Thornton to seal the win.
Though the Dragons’ offense exploded for 30 points in the fourth quarter after scoring 35 over the first three quarters, it was the defensive play, particularly down the stretch, that led the charge in the comeback.
“We talked ahead of the fourth quarter that we needed stop, score, stop to get back in this,” Roelfs said. “We finished the game doing that. It was the difference in the game, getting those stops down the stretch.”
Elkamil, who scored 16 points in the fourth, led all scores with 30 points, knocking down five 3-pointers. Grant, who was good from the perimeter three times, finished with 15 points. McCoy, who played in just his second game since returning from a wrist injury, closed with eight points.
Kyler Mann led Owasso with 16 points, while Caden Fry put up 11 and Aaron Potter 10.
Owasso plays Battle in the third-place game at 11:30 a.m.
