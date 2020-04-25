Pittsburg State’s men’s basketball team has added size with the addition of Ryghe Lyons, Gorillas coach Kim Anderson announced Friday.
Lyons, 6-foot-11, 240 pounds, transfers to Pittsburg State after playing three seasons at NCAA Division I Nicholls State.
Lyons, a native of Slidell, Louisiana, started 37 games at Nicholls State during the past three seasons, collecting 305 points, 227 rebounds and 32 blocked shots. He averaged 5.5 points and blocked 44 shots in his freshman season in 2017-18.
Lyons helped John Curtis High School to a district championship and a state runner-up finish in 2015.
“Adding Ryghe fills a void we had to replace in our front court,” Anderson said in a release. “We knew as a staff that we had to find some size, Ryghe is just that at 6-11. He’s a skilled big man who’s able to score, and he will bring a defensive presence that we need as well. He will be a great addition to our program.”
