Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr., a transfer from Wisconsin-Milwaukee, has joined the Pittsburg State basketball team.
Arthur-Williams, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward, played two seasons at Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He will have senior eligibility.
The Potomoc, Maryland, native redshirted this past season at UW-Milwaukee after starting 10 games and averaging 3.0 points and 3.0 rebounds as a junior in 2018-19.
He played his sophomore season in 2017-18 at Redlands Community College in El Reno, Oklahoma, where he averaged 17.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He shot 52 percent from the field and 72 percent from the free throw line.
"Bobby is a big, athletic, versatile forward who can stretch the defense and someone who can make our program better both on and off the floor," Gorillas coach Kim Anderson said in a release. "As a staff, we want to continue to add players who we believe elevate our program, and Bobby does this. He played quality minutes in a very competitive Horizon League while at UW-Milwaukee and proved his ability as a scorer and rebounder while at Redlands CC. Bobby has a chance to come in next season and make an immediate impact for us."
Arthur-Williams earned a bachelor's degree in psychology at UW-Milwaukee and will pursue a master's degree at Pittsburg State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.