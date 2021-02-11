In a time without baseball, Hall of Famer Roger Hornsby says it best.
“People ask me what I do in winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do: I stare out the window and wait for the spring," Hornsby said.
That couldn't be more accurate for the Pittsburg State baseball team, whose offseason has been longer-than usual after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out more than half of the college baseball season last year.
Add in this winter and the Gorillas haven't taken the field for an official game since March 11, 2020, against William Jewell — some 337 days ago. PSU was set to open the season in the Edmond First Pitch Classic in Edmond, Okla. this weekend before inclement weather hit.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to get a couple of discretionary games in, so that’s been really nice for us,” said PSU head coach Bob Fornelli, who embarks on his third season. “To put a uniform on and play a meaningful game, that’ll be really exciting whenever we get to do it. Everybody was hoping this weekend would be it, but this weather isn’t going to allow it. Hopefully, we can get after it the following week. We’ve all never dealt with anything like this, so we just got to grind through it."
The Gorillas are now slated to start the season on Feb. 19 when they host Minot State at 1 p.m. PSU played 22 games in 2020 before its season ended abruptly, finishing 14-8 and 4-2 in MIAA play. The Gorillas went 10-4 at Al Ortolani Field.
PSU returns 22 players from last year’s team and has been picked to finish fourth in the MIAA Coaches’ Poll. Among the returnees are five position starters and the entire pitching staff with the exception of three.
“I like their camaraderie already,” Fornelli said. “I feel like we have a pretty good family. I think we’re pretty talented. Probably as talented since I’ve been here. We got to go prove it on the field as well, but just their makeup and how they’re going through things, their maturity has really been good to start the year.”
Perhaps the most talented area is the Gorillas’ offense.
It starts with redshirt freshman Ryan Koval, a transfer from Wichita State. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder ranked among team leaders in slugging percentage (.583), runs (16), hits (24), runs batted in (20), doubles (6), triples (2), home runs (5), total bases (49) and stolen bases (4).
“He’s a mature kid,” Fornelli said. “The cool thing about him was he didn’t put too much pressure on himself. I think he hit third, fourth or fifth in the 22 games we played last year. He did a really good job of not trying to do too much and took a hold of his role. I really believe this year he doesn’t have to be the hero, that’s for sure. He’s going to be able to hit five or six in our lineup and come out and do some good things for us.”
Also returning to PSU’s lineup is infielder Mason Hartman, who hit .342 last season. The leadoff man went a perfect 17-of-17 in stolen base attempts. Other key returnees are outfielder Blain Ohlmeier, two-way player Dawson Pomeroy and catcher Greyson Pinkett.
“I think they’re going to be really good offensively,” Fornelli said. “The guys we’ve brought in with them really add to us. I think the strength of our team has a chance to be our run production. One-through-9 we can run. We like to run. You can’t steal first base, so we gotta put it in play and do the right things, find a way to get there. I like the group we have offensively.”
Fornelli expects his pitching staff will improve on its 5.40 team ERA from 2020. Junior lefty Chandler Mauldin anchored the rotation last season with a 3.95 ERA in six starts, striking out 25 batters in 27 1/3 innings.
Tanner Lane, David Henderson, Zach Curry and Peyton Ingalls also received starting experience. Senior Nick Brown was the Gorillas’ featured bullpen weapon last season, posting a 2.18 ERA over 11 appearances. The right-hander fanned 25 batters and only walked four through 20 2/3 frames.
“We got off to a terrible start pitching-wise last year,” Fornelli said. “I mean, we gave up 20 runs on our first day. It wasn’t pretty as far as that goes. I think we got better and better. They’re more mature as a staff. We’ve added a couple of guys who are going to help us on the mound. I feel like those guys got great experience last year and really didn’t lose a year. They’re going to come back for the next two years.”
As for newcomers, Fornelli said junior transfers Cruz Aranda (Campbell), Garrett McGowan (Illinois) and Caleb Carr (Henderson State) will make a difference for the Gorillas offensively.
“Cruz will play shortstop for us and hit somewhere in the middle of the lineup,” Fornell said. “He can really run. Garrett is a first baseman with real power and he’s really good around the bag, so I think he’ll help our defense. Caleb’s got a bad arm, but he’ll DH for us and I think he’ll really add a lot to our offense.”
And Fornelli’s also bullish on sophomore righty Clay Wesbrooks.
Following nonconference games against Minot State, Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western, PSU opens its conference slate with a three-game series at Fort Hays State starting Feb. 27.
“I’m just excited to get out there and let these guys do what they’ve grinded out to do for the last year,” Fornelli said. “Hopefully, we’ll all have a good safe season and things will get back to normal.”
