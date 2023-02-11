PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State Gorillas knew if they wanted a season sweep of rival Missouri Southern on Saturday at PSU, they would have to stop Lacy Stokes. And they did. For a little while anyway.
They stopped Stokes from scoring anything in the first half and held off the visiting Lions 74-64 at Weede Gymnasium to claim the regular season sweep.
"They (MSSU) are a really good 3-point shooting team," PSU's Erin Davis said. "When they get hot, they are hard to beat, so I think we were really focusing on not letting them get started."
MSSU's Madi Stokes scored the first five points of the game and teammate Kryslyn Jones added a bucket and gave the Lions an early 7-0 lead, which would be their largest of the game at the 6:52 mark. Down three with under a minute left in the first period, PSU's Tristan Gegg hit the first of back-to-back 3-pointers and the Gorillas tied the game 17-17 at the end of the quarter.
The 3-pointers were part of an 8-0 run for the Gorillas. They led 34-27 with 2:30 left in the first half. PSU extended that lead with under a minute left in the half when Erin Davis penetrated and kicked the ball out to Harper Schreiner for a score. The Gorillas took a 38-30 advantage going into the locker room at the half.
Pitt's Jenna Shipley said the squad came in aggressive from the start.
"We got a couple of O-boards (offensive rebounds) early and that just kind of raised the level a little bit and got everyone kind of flowing and excited," Shipley said.
Gegg's bucket at 2:34 gave PSU its largest lead of the game, 58-38. Missouri Southern rallied to within 12 points at 64-52. Then, back-to-back scores by Lacy Stokes brought the Lions to within single digits at 64-56 with 4:39 left in the game. Madi Stokes added a bucket and the Lions trailed by just six with 3:42 left.
That's as close as Missouri Southern would get.
Pittsburg State placed five players in double figures. Gegg led PSU with 14 points, Karenna Gerber had 13, Schreiner and Grace Pyle contributed 12 each and Shipley had 11.
Despite being held scoreless during the first half, Lacy claimed game-high honors with 16 points, Layne Skiles had 13, and Madi had another double-double, with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
The Gorillas hit 24 of 25 free throws, while MSSU converted on 10 of 13 attempts from the line.
Up next for the Lions, a Thursday matchup with No. 11 Nebraska-Kearney at home. Pitt State will host Fort Hays State on Thursday in Pittsburg.
With the win, Pittsburg State improved to 19-5 overall and 14-4 in the MIAA, the Lions fell to 21-5 and 13-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.