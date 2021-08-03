PITTSBURG, Kan. — Courtney Lord has been hired as an assistant track and field coach at Pittsburg State, the school announced Tuesday.
Lord will be responsible for coaching the long jump, triple jump, high jump and assisting with multi event athletes. She had the same coaching responsibilities the previous three years at Nicholls State.
“We are extremely excited to have Courtney be part of our coaching staff and Gorilla family,” Gorillas coach Kyle Rutledge said in a release. “She brings energy, passion and success to our program. Her interaction, rapport and passion with her athletes is why she is a great fit here. She had tremendous success in her short time at Nicholls State, and her success as an athlete brings immediate credibility. Our program took another step forward, and we are excited to get her started this season.”
At Nicholls State, Lord coached her athletes to break six school records and earn 34 top-10 performance list entries. Lord coached one Southland Conference champion and three all-conference athletes. She also played an integral part in the rebirth of the men’s program at Nicholls State.
Before going to Nicholls State, Lord served as a graduate assistant at Sam Houston State, her alma mater. She assisted with the jumps and the multis.
As a student-athlete at Sam Houston State, Lord became the school record holder in the pentathlon and ranked second in school history in the heptathlon. Lord helped her team win five Southland Conference championships while scoring in the long jump, high jump and multi events.
