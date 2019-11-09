KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Pittsburg State men’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season by beating Sioux Falls (S.D.) 62-55 on Saturday at the MIAA/NSIC Challenge at Municipal Auditorium.
Sophomore guard Ray Elliott led the Gorillas (1-1) with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting. A native of Tulsa, Elliott hit three 3-pointers and made 4-of-6 free throws.
Two others reached double figures for Pittsburg, as senior guard Jah-Kobe Womack scored 14 and junior forward Dejon Waters had 10.
Elliott and Womack combined to hit seven of Pittsburg State’s 10 3-point field goals.
Senior forward Christian Edmondson led PSU with 11 rebounds.
The Gorillas shot 20-of-52 from the field and 12-of-17 at the foul line.
Austin Slater scored 14 points to lead Sioux Falls (1-1).
Pittsburg State trailed 27-22 at halftime, but the Gorillas outscored the Cougars 40-28 after the break.
The Gorillas led 54-53 with 1:51 left. The two teams traded free throws before Waters made a layup with 50 seconds left to give PSU a 58-55 lead.
After a timeout, Lawrence grabbed a steal and was fouled. He hit both charities with 33 seconds remaining to make it 60-55.
Sioux Falls then turned it over again, as Waters grabbed a steal and sealed the win with two free throws with 10 seconds left.
The Gorillas are off until a Nov. 23 home contest against Baptist Bible College. The contest is scheduled for 3 p.m. at John Lance Arena.
