LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Pittsburg State men rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to force overtime, but is was Drury that came out on top with a 94-92 win on Sunday in the consolation game of the D2 Holiday Hoops Classic.
The Gorillas (4-6) went into the intermission down 11 and trailed 61-46 with 17:12 to play in regulation before storming back to take an 80-79 lead on a 3-pointer by Ray Elliott with 5:37 to play. The Gorillas had a pair of shots in the final minute of regulation to break an 87-87 tie, but Christian Edmondson missed a jumper and Marcel Cherry misfired on a 3-pointer.
Conley Garrison hit a jumper with 35 seconds to play in overtime to give Drury (9-1) the lead for good.
Jah-Kobe Womack came off the bench for the Gorillas and scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 7-of-10 shooting from the perimeter. He also dished out three assists and recorded a pair of blocked shots to go along with three rebounds. A.J. Walker added 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, with four 3-pointers, eight rebounds and five assists. Edmondson chipped in with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Elliott scored 11 and Dejon Waters Jr. 10 to give the Gorillas five players in double figures. Waters Jr. also had a team-high seven assists.
Garrison led Drury with 211 points on 8-of-15 shooting. He nearly finished with a triple-double after dishing out 10 assists and pulling down eight rebounds. He added two steals on the defensive end. Cal Hartley scored 19 and added four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Brandon Emmert shot 7-of-12 to finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Isaac Johnson scored 12 and had four assists. Asa Hutchinson and Niekie Thomas each put up nine points in the win.
Pittsburg State is back in action on New Year’s Eve when the Gorillas host Bethany at 3 p.m. at John Lance Arena.
