MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Pittsburg State women’s basketball team rebounded from a Thursday loss to the University of Tampa with a 78-62 victory over host Florida Tech on Friday during the second day the FTU Holiday Classic.
The Gorillas (5-4) jumped out to a 23-11 lead after the first quarter before building the cushion to 22 points by the intermission, using the big lead to pace the way to victory.
Tristin Gegg shot 5-of-11 from the field and was 3-of-9 from long range to finish with a team-high 17 points to lead Pittsburg State. She tied Meghan Maher, who finished with nine points on three makes from the perimeter, with a team-high three steals. Carthage product Maya Williams finished with a double-double after scoring 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting and pulling down 10 rebounds. She also had four assists.
Kaylee DaMitz and Marina Bauza Rupert each scored nine, while DaMitz dished out four assists, as well. Erin Davis finished with eight points and Athena Alvarado scored six, while Sydnee Crain added a team-high six assists.
Aniquah Swan led Florida Tech (7-6) with 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals, while Fanny Hakanson scored 10 points and had four assists. Cheyenne Scott scored eight points and finished with seven rebounds.
Pittsburg State shot 46 percent from the field (26-56) and was 37 percent from 3-point range (10-27) in the win. The Gorillas’ bench outscored the Panthers 25-15, with PSU also holding the advantage in fast-break points, 18-11.
Pittsburg State is back in action against Tabor College on Dec. 31 inside John Lance Arena.
