Washburn's new $20.3 million Indoor Athletic facility, which features a 110-yard football field and a 200-meter banked track side by side, is certainly a recruiting tool for the Ichabods.
“It’s amazing,” Pittsburg High School senior L.J. Butcher said Wednesday morning. “I saw it over summer when they were just putting the walls up and like barely even started. Then the next time I saw it, it was completely finished. It was crazy to see the whole process.”
Butcher will have the facility at his disposal after he signed a letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to join the Ichabods' football program.
Butcher chose Washburn over Northwest Missouri, Upper Iowa and Butler Community College.
“Looking at the new facilities and all the new stuff they got there, it was really interesting,” Butcher said about Washburn. “And then just feeling welcome really pushed my decision."
Butcher signed as a free safety, and he also played receiver for the Purple Dragons, where he was a three-year starter. He was an all-state selection as a senior and all-area as a junior.
“I really love defense, but I also like to score touchdowns,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.