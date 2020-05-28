Pittsburg's Gavyn Elkamil named boys basketball player of year

Gavyn Elkamil of PIttsburg is the area high school boys basketball player of the year, selected by the Globe's sports department.
Elkamil, 6-foot-5, 190-pound senior, averaged a double-double — 24.6 points and 12.5 rebounds — plus 2.0 steals and 3.5 assists for the Purple Dragons this season. Pittsburg finished 13-8, losing in the semifinals of the Class 5A sub-state tournament.
He tallied a career-high 37 points against Fort Scott, sinking 12-of-19 field goals, 1-of-5 3-point goals and 12-of-14 free throws.
"As his stats prove, he can affect the game in so many ways," former Purple Dragons coach Kiley Roelfs said. "A lot of times, what gets hidden in the stats is the defensive side of the ball. I thought he made great strides on that end of the floor for us this year as well. Because of his size and his athleticism, he is able to guard anyone from the team's best big to one of their perimeter players.
"Gavyn is so skilled offensively that he became such a load to deal with. He developed into such a well-rounded player. He provided us with a lot of flexibility and versatility. Gavyn is a great leader by example. I felt he took his game to another level each of his high school years. He works very hard at his game, continually tries to get better."
Elkamil is a two-time, first-team selection on the all-area team selected by the 4-States Basketball Coaches Association. He averaged a team-high 18 points per game as a junior when the Dragons finished 18-4, losing in the quarterfinals of the 5A state tournament.
He has signed with Link Year prep school in Branson.
