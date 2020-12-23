Scouting reports describe him as a walking bucket.
That might be selling Javon Grant of Pittsburg High School short. Just glimpse at his early season games so far this season.
34 points against Joplin, 36 against Nevada, 33 points against Webb City and 41 against Riverton to surpass the 1,000 point threshold on Tuesday night.
There’s a reason why people are calling Grant one of the best scorers in the state of Kansas this season.
“I have really started being able to do it all this season,” Grant said. “My shot has been there more consistently… like every game. I’m starting to be able to hit mid-range (shots). I have become more of a threat at all three levels (inside, mid-range and from 3-point land).”
Grant, who averaged around 25 points per game last season as a junior, is also a Division I recruit. The point guard picked up his first D1 offer from Bryant University in Rhode Island over the summer and has reportedly drawn interest from Southeast Missouri State, SIU-Edwardsville, Rogers State and Emporia State.
Grant checks off a lot of boxes for what college coaches look for in next level talent.
“I think my athleticism and play-making, quick explosiveness attracts them,” Grant said. “That play-making ability. If you have seen the games, I have scored a lot off pick-and-rolls. Just making the right reads. That translates a lot to the next level and the next level after that.”
Pittsburg coach Jordan Woods echoed those sentiments.
“You see the athleticism,” Woods said. “He is able to score at different levels and has the ability to finish around the rim. He never backs down from a challenge and his competitive nature would be one thing that has caught my eye. What impresses me the most is all the work he has put in in the offseason and work that people don’t see that he does on his own. If you want to play at that high level, there’s a lot of work that has to be put into it. That’s what I’m most impressed about.”
Grant said he’ll need to fill out his 5-foot-11, 150-pound frame to prepare him for the physical rigors that come with playing at the college level.
But Woods cautioned time is on his side.
“He’s a younger kid that has a lot of room to develop,” Woods said. “Once you get him in the weight room and get him bigger, faster and stronger, it’s only going to improve his game that much more.”
Right now, Grant admitted he’s in the middle of his recruiting process and is talking to every school that's shown interest. He doesn’t have a firm timetable as to when he wants to commit, though.
“Just when the right time comes,” Grant said.
With college athletes receiving an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, there’s also the possibility Grant may reclassify to the class of 2022 and attend a prep school to get more exposure, so coaches can further evaluate his game.
That would follow the path of Nevada standout Logan Applegate, who plans to attend prep school in Springfield next fall.
“It’s in consideration,” Grant said.
But Grant’s prime goal is to win while he’s still able to wear a Purple Dragon uniform.
“I’m trying to get another SEK (league championship) back on the board,” Grant said. “I’m trying to help the team go as far as we can in the playoffs, so we can get a state title.”
With the 1,000 point milestone under Grant’s belt, a state banner would sure mean a lot to his coach as well.
“I’m glad to see the work he has put in has paid off,” Woods said. “I know he has spent hours and hours and hours in the gym to get himself to this point. I’m really proud of him and I’m glad he got to accomplish this goal.”
