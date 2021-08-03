One of the top 2020-21 prep basketball players in Southeast Kansas has found a home.
Pittsburg High School’s Javon Grant announced his commitment to play college basketball at Division I Sam Houston State on Saturday. Just 72 hours later, the point guard made it official by signing his national letter-of-intent to play for the Bearkats in 2021-22.
“It was really just the coaching staff and how they came at me, how they were talking to me,” Grant said. “They didn’t guarantee me anything, but they said if I came in and did what I was supposed to do, I could have a great impact on the team. It felt right to me. They sent some of the coaching staff to my tournament in Indianapolis (while playing for Michael Porter Jr. Elite AAU Team), and Sam Houston State just felt right.”
Grant received multiple offers to play junior college basketball and a pair of Division I offers. This past winter, he captured Sports in Kansas Class 5A Player of the Year after averaging 29.8 points-per game while leading the 17-7 Purple Dragons to a sub-state championship.
Grant is a three-time all-state selection and was a unanimous all-SEK first-team honoree this season. He finished with eleven 30-point games and three 40-point outings.
“We are very happy to have signed such a good player as Javon this late in the summer,” Sam Houston coach Jason Hooten said in a release. “He had a tremendous senior year, and of course anytime you win a player of the year award from your own state it’s rather impressive.
“Javon is very fast and dynamic, can really pressure the ball defensively. He has great floor presence and can really find his teammates. We also feel that he will be a very good scorer on this level in time, as he averaged 29.5 points per game in high school.”
Grant said the opportunity to play Division I basketball fulfills a lifelong dream. He joins a program in Huntsville, Texas, that will play in the Western Athletic Conference after 23 seasons in the Southland Conference.
“It means a lot, for real,” Grant said. “All of the hard work has paid off. I’ve seen a couple of my friends that I grew up with, who went to good (Division I schools) since I moved to Pittsburg and working out with them, seeing them play at the D-1 level made me believe I could do it. It has been a dream of mine forever.”
But Grant is not a one-dimensional talent by any means. He averaged 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game last season for the Purple Dragons while showing the ability to score at all three levels, shooting 48% on field goals, 37% on 3-pointers (making 68) and 81% at the free-throw line.
“For a while, people were saying I was a scoring point guard,” Grant said. “I feel like I’m a playmaking point guard. I can do scoring and passing. I feel like I can do both. They want me to do both at Sam Houston. People don’t think I’m as strong as I am because I’m little. The next level will definitely be stronger and faster, but I like the up-and-down pace. The elite talent is going to be there, but I have already played with some elite guys overseas and DI players already, so I feel like I can do it.
“I want to win the conference because Sam Houston just joined the WAC. I want to go to the NCAA Tournament and make a name for myself as a freshman.”
The results speak for themselves. Grant tallied 1,518 career points to finish as the Purple Dragons’ all-time leading scorer to surpass Gavyn Elkamil’s previous program high of 1,394 points.
“We always talked about how we want (our players) to leave their mark whenever they leave and Javon did that,” Pittsburg coach Jordan Woods said. “He was a good role model, showed his teammates what it takes to be that caliber of player with his time and dedication in the gym. I loved the competitiveness he brought every day, every game. He was never afraid of the moment and did whatever it took to win.”
He will leave Pittsburg having etched his name among the greats to have played in Southeast Kansas.
“It was a great time,” Grant said. “I feel like my freshman year was my most important year because Coach (Kiley) Roelfs made such an impact on me. Coach Roelfs was on me and on me again. That matured me for the rest of high school. That carried on and we kept winning, winning and winning.
“I put up records, and it just felt good. I just feel loved at Pittsburg. I’m going to miss Pittsburg, fo sho.”
