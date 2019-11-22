FENTON, Mo. — The Neosho offense went cold on a chilly day in suburban St. Louis in a Class 3 semifinal game against Platte County, falling 3-0 on Friday afternoon.
The Wildcats, making their debut in the 52nd annual MSHSAA Soccer Championships at the World Wide Technology Park, had more scoring chances than the Pirates did in the second half but couldn’t overcome a four-minute span in the first half where they fell behind 2-0.
Neosho had only been blanked once this season, a 3-0 loss to Webb City on Sept. 24. In the 16 games that followed, Neosho averaged nearly three goals a game.
“We didn’t pass the ball well in the first half and we took shots we normally don’t take,” said Neosho coach James Carter, a Neosho graduate. “Maybe part of it is being here for the first time and getting our legs under us.”
Both teams struggled in the early portion of the game, which was played with wind chills in the low 30s.
Platte County (26-1) finally broke through with a goal in the 13th minute. Tanner Ride fired in a shot in from 10 yards out and Neosho goalkeeper Kayden Wood made a blocking saving.
The ball ricocheted to his to his right, and there was Platte County’s Joseph Habel, who had a wide open look and put it in the back of the net.
The Pirates then made it 2-0 less than three minutes later off a corner kick.
Chase Peterson booted the ball that sailed over a handful of players from both teams looking for a header. On the backside of the play was Grant Allen, whose header went to the right of Wood and into the net in the 16th minute.
Neosho (18-8) had two shots on goal in the final four minutes of the first half, the latter getting saved with six seconds left on a free kick from 18 yards out.
The Wildcats had four of the first five shots on goal in the second half. Three were stopped by Ian Lang and the other sailed over the crossbar.
Platte County freshman Aaron Cordova scored in the 61st minute to account for the final points, getting his goal off a deflection inside the box.
“Once we got film and writeups, we knew where the spaces would be behind the outside back,” said Platte County coach Ashlyn Brantley, whose team is now on a 10-game winning streak heading into the final against Rockwood Summit. “We had to make sure we were penetrating and finishing the chances we do have against good teams. When you are here, you won’t get many chances and you got to finish the ones you do get.”
Neosho peppered Lang with shots over the final 10 minutes, outshooting Platte County in the second half, but Lang stopped them all.
“We had a lot of chances; we didn’t take high-percentage or high-quality shots, but I feel like we had a lot more shots than they did in the second half,” Carter said.
The boisterous Neosho crowd, which featured a steady banging of drums and buzzing vibrations from a trumpet, was full of high schoolers that rode up on a pep bus — and the fans didn’t go quiet the entire 80 minutes.
The Wildcats got a loud ovation from their fans as they walked off the field where St. Louis FC, a United Soccer League team plays.
Neosho moves on to face Webster Groves at 2 p.m. today in the third-place match. The Statesmen lost 2-1, ceding the winning goal with 45 seconds left.
“They will play hard tomorrow, they always do,” said Carter of his team that had won nine of its past 10 heading into the semifinals. “I don’t know if we will get third or fourth, but we will play hard. Our guys don’t take days off.”
