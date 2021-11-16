The Carl Junction boys basketball team enters the 2021-22 campaign having graduated four players from the 2020-21 squad.
The Bulldogs finished last season with a 7-19 record (3-6 COC).
Last year’s graduates include guards Sincere Williams and Mylas Derfelt, as well as forwards Alex Baker and Blake Poorman.
Baker earned third-team all-conference honors in addition to all-district and all-area honors.
Head coach Justin Pock knows his group needs to be physical inside a ‘tough’ Central Ozark Conference.
“We know we will need to play a high defensive ball game,” Pock said. “We hope to create turnovers and get easy opportunities. We will need to be physical on the glass and be able to push other teams out of their comfort zones.”
The Bulldogs’ 3-6 conference record gave them a ninth-place finish in the COC last season.
“We play the toughest conference in the state and know that you can’t have any off nights in this league,” Pock said. “Playing in the COC and playing a tough schedule will help to prepare us for districts.”
Heading into this season, Pock has a group of players he expects to make an impact with their increased varsity play.
“I think we have multiple athletes who will get the chance for some varsity minutes,” Pock said. “We have multiple guys that are capable of doing many positive things for us on the basketball floor.”
Carl Junction’s senior Kyler Perry will come into the season with the most varsity experience. He will be looked upon to lead the offense with his ability to attack the basket and shoot the 3-point shot.
Perry, a 5-foot-11 guard, averaged 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season.
Senior Josh Cory will be a main physical presence for the Bulldogs. Cory will be battling down low for coach Pock and will be looked upon as a leader on both ends of the floor.
Cory is the team’s leading returning scorer, having averaged 10.5 points and five rebounds a night last year.
Jaiden Cherry’s length and athleticism as an inside/out type of player could boost CJ on the defensive end. Cherry, a 6-foot-2 senior, chipped in 3.3 points and 2.2 rebounds.
Junior Ayden Bard will also use athleticism and quickness to make an impact this season. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, 175-pounds.
“Ayden is very athletic,” Pock said. “He is smooth with the ball. He has quick feet and we expect him to have a big year.”
More players returning with varsity experience are juniors Ky Warren (13 games), Xavier Perkins (11 games) and Nate Planchon (11 games). Other top newcomers consists of five more juniors, including Malachi Moore, Andrew Jones, Lucas Vanlanduit, Zach Merwin and Jayden Wing.
The Bulldogs also feature three sophomores in Jett Hocut, Quin Kennedy and Aiden Beachner whose time for varsity has arrived.
“We have a lot of juniors and a few sophomores that will have the chance to get quality minutes this year,” Pock said. “It is a hungry group that is ready to work and prove that they can compete at a high level.”
Carl Junction will host a jamboree Friday night with Carthage and Mount Vernon. The Bulldogs begin their regular-season schedule on Nov. 29th in the Forsyth Tournament.
Their first home game will be December 14th against Seneca.
