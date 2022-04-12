CARTHAGE, Mo. — Easy, self-possessed, assurance of manner with a gracious tact in coping or handling.
That's the very definition of poise.
You could have found that type of poise Tuesday evening on the mound at Carl Lewton Field.
Carthage's Bradyn Tate tossed six innings of two-run baseball en route to an 11-2 win over Carl Junction in a Central Ozark Conference clash.
The Tigers improved to 6-6 and 1-1 in COC play.
"(Tate)'s a control guy and he was commanding both sides of the plate with his fastball and his offspeed," Carthage coach Luke Bordewick said. "We just tell him to fill it up with every pitch and he has that confidence even as a young sophomore... to fill up the plate and fill up the zone."
"I was definitely controlling my spots," Tate said. "I saw it in the (bullpen), I could really hit my spots and I think that really helped."
Carl Junction got on the board first when Shane Diskin drove a double into left-center field with one out in the second inning.
Diskin moved over to third base on Logan Eck's ground out to the third baseman. He crossed the plate on Bentley Rowden's single to make it 1-0.
After that early run, Tate settled in for Carthage and tossed three consecutive scoreless innings. He did so with quick and efficient innings along with getting out of a few jams.
"My changeup was really working today," Tate said. "It was tough with that back wind, but I stuck with my changeup and was able to throw it for strikes."
"We knew we were coming in with a little bit of something on our shoulder here because they beat us last Friday so we wanted to avenge that," Bordewick said. "(Tate)'s the guy for it. He's the guy for it. He's got a little fire to him and we needed that today."
During the top of the sixth inning, holding a 10-1 advantage, Tate was faced with one of those jams. After allowing the first two batters to reach base, the sophomore righty got Arlen Wakefield to ground out to second base.
The groundout moved runners to second and third as the ball was hit in the hole between first and second and pulled second baseman Parker Copeland away from the force out at second.
Then Lucas Vanlanduit hit a ground ball deep into the hole between shortstop and third for an infield single and an RBI to make the score 10-2. Tate followed that up by walking Kyler Perry to load the bases for the Bulldogs.
The next two batters were both victims of a consistent glove in left field all day. Jordan Woodruff and Drew Massey both struck line drives out to Sylas Browning who caught both to end the frame.
"That was huge," Bordewick said. "Sylas Browning did a great job. When they're hit on a line they're kind of hard to judge, but he made all the right reads. With the wind blowing out that way, too, it was tough but he did a great job defensively for us. No doubt about it."
Browning caught four hard-hit line drives throughout the game. Three of which kept the Bulldogs from driving in runners on base.
"I really wanted to (finish the game), but I was at 93 pitches and since I'm a sophomore I can only throw 95," Tate said.
Carthage's Copeland came in to finish the game for the Tigers and seal the win.
After struggling to plate any runs in the first two innings the Tigers scratched across six in the third inning. They followed that up with three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Caden Kabance led off the third inning with a double down the right field line. Kabance was driven in when Logan Carmickle singled two batters later. Kanen Vogt followed that up immediately with a two-RBI double into left field, driving in Nate Norbury and Carmickle.
With the bases loaded and leading 3-1, Drew Musche drove a ball over the head of the center fielder to empty the bases with a stand-up double making it 6-1.
The Tigers continued to put the ball in play the rest of the way scoring five more runs in their final three innings at the plate.
"That's all we want to do," Bordewick said. "That's what we strive for. We believe when we do that it puts pressure on them, they may kick it around a little bit, but that also leads to line-drive, solid base hits along with it."
"The pressure builds, builds, builds and then we start piecing up for that big inning we had with six runs."
Carthage rapped 11 hits, featuring three different individuals with multi-hit performances. Braxdon Tate, Kabance and Vogty each had two hits apiece to lead the Tiger offense.
Carl Junction (5-8, 0-1 COC) tallied 10 hits in the contest. Rowden was a big bright spot for the Bulldogs as he went a perfect 3 for 3 with an RBI, while Wakefield collected a pair of hits.
Diskin took the loss for Carl Junction.
Carthage hosts Nixa at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while Carl Junction entertains Republic.
