SEDALIA, Mo. — Unable to overcome a poor start, the Crowder College women’s basketball team suffered an 89-61 loss to Three Rivers on Saturday at the Region 16 Showdown hosted by State Fair.
Three Rivers raced out to a 27-13 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Crowder was only outscored by two in the second period, by seven in the third quarter and by five in the fourth, but the early deficit was too great.
Makayla White scored 18 points to lead Crowder (6-4), while Ashley Reichert and Maia Wright contributed 10 points apiece and Gabby Adams had nine.
Katelyn South and Autumn Dodd were a dynamic duo for the Raiders, as South poured in 27 and Dodd had 20. Three others reached double figures for Three Rivers (6-2), as Chaylea Mosby had 15, while Jordan Little and Jamiyah Thomas added 11 points apiece.
Crowder is at Redlands at 3 on Tuesday.
