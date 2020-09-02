After a season-opening victory last Friday night, Quapaw High School's football season has come to a halt.
The school district posted on Facebook on Wednesday: "Quapaw Public Schools has been notified of a positive COVID case at Quapaw High School. ... All high school and middle school students will be going virtual instruction until Sept. 15. Classes will resume on campus Sept. 16.
"Activities will be canceled during this time period.
"Elementary students will continue to have regular classes on campus during this time."
Those canceled activities include the Wildcats' next two football games: Friday night at Deway and Sept. 11 at home against Riverton, Kansas. Quapaw has an open date on Sept. 18, so its next game as of now is Sept. 25 at home against Wyandotte to start the District A-5 schedule.
The Quapaw softball team will lose regular-season games against Wyandotte, Ketchum, Chelsea and Afton as well as the Wyandotte Tournament before Sept. 15.
FOUR MISSOURI FOOTBALL TEAMS QUARANTINED
Four high school football teams in the Kansas City and St. Joseph areas — Savannah, Excelsior Springs, Lathrop and Richmond — are in quarantine for the next two weeks after possible exposure to COVID-19 during their games last Friday night.
Lathrop played at Richmond, and the Lathrop school district released a letter on Tuesday saying that "as of 4 p.m., multiple football coaches and players have tested positive for COVID. So as of (Tuesday night), all high school football players, coaches and kids who traveled with the team to Richmond must self-quarantine until further notice."
The Lathrop school district notified Richmond that its players may have been exposed, so the school district, Ray County Heath Department and hospital decided that Richmond players who played in the game will need to be quarantined until Sept. 11.
Excelsior Springs and Savannah teams went into quarantine after it was announced that a Savannah player tested positive.
One day later the Clay County Health Department released the Excelsior Springs coaching staff from quarantine after the school district determined that its coaches had no contact with anyone from the Savannah team.
NEW VOTE, NEW RESULTS IN WICHITA
Amid intense pressure, Kansas' largest school district in Wichita has overturned its decision to call off all fall sports and activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Board of Education for the 50,000-student district reversed itself Tuesday after members were flooded with emails and phone calls pleading and demanding that sports be allowed to continue. The outcry included a massive demonstration at Wichita Northwest High School. Athletes also had stood outside the board's meeting space holding signs and chanting following the initial Aug. 20 cancellation decision, The Wichita Eagle reports.
District schools will only compete against each other during the regular season and will remain eligible for postseason play.
Some of the state's other large districts also have called off fall sports, including Shawnee Mission and Kansas City, Kansas.
The Lawrence district initially said it would put the brakes on its fall sports last week after Douglas County experienced a bump in cases as the University of Kansas began reporting the results of compulsory testing of students arriving on campus. But the district is allowing sports to proceed for now and will re-evaluate whether to continue on Sept. 10.
