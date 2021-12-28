NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho’s two post players of Reagan McInturf and Karlee Ellick had themselves nights at the office.
The 1-2 punch dominated in the paint and the Wildcats’ defense held the Huntsville (Arkansas) junior varsity team without a field goal for more than 14 minutes on the way to a dominating 45-15 win on Tuesday in the first round of the girls bracket of the Neosho Holiday Classic high school basketball tournament.
Neosho advances to play North Kansas City, a 29-22 winner over East Newton, in the championship semi-final at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Neosho Junior High School.
McInturff scored a game-high 10 points, while Ellick scored nine in the contest that saw the two share the court for much of the game.
“We hadn’t played those two post players together a lot,” said Neosho basketball coach Ryan Madison. “Sometimes defensively we don’t feel like we match up as well, although Karlee with her length can guard someone a lot smaller than her. Those two worked pretty well together tonight, we looked inside a lot better. I thought we forced it a couple of times but overall I thought we did a pretty good job of getting to them when they were open and making them pay a little bit inside.”
Other scorers for the Wildcats were Taigen Mitchell with six points, Maelynn Garrett and Carleigh Kinnaird with four points each, Jayden Adams with three points and Beclynn Garrett with two points.
The two teams played tight for the first five minutes of the game with Huntsville scoring the first three points, taking a 8-7 lead with 4:58 left in the first quarter.
That’s where the scoring would stop for Huntsville until with .9 of a second left before halftime when a Huntsville player knocked down a free throw.
In that time, Neosho jumped out to a 27-9 lead and the rout was on.
The Wildcats took a 36-13 lead by the end of the third quarter and the running clock took over when the lead expanded to 30 points with four minutes left in the game.
Madison said the game was a good tune-up for Wednesday’s contest with North Kansas City, which is three years removed from winning a state title.
“I coached in St. Joseph for eight years so we played them several times,” Madison said. “They’re really really good and their coach does a great job, he’s a good guy. We’ll have to play better, we’ll have to box out better but I feel like, our tournament, we can come out and compete and we’re looking forward to it. It’s a step up in competition and like I told the girls in there, this will be a great game for us, for our program, see if we’re getting better and if we’re making strides in the right direction.”
The other game in the championship bracket of the girls tournament features Lafayette and Fort Smith Northside (Ark.) at 5 p.m.
The games in the consolation bracket will feature Stoutland and Huntsville (Ark.) at 10:30 a.m. and East Newton against the Huntsville JV at noon.
All games are at the Neosho Junior High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.