Brent Bartlett will patrol the sidelines at least one more time as Nevada High School’s girls basketball coach.
Bartlett’s Tigers defeated Grandview 65-44 on Thursday night in the championship game of the Class 4 District 13 tournament at Harrisonville High School.
The victory was a significant one for more reasons than one.
For starters, the win advanced Nevada into the sectional round of the state tournament for a third straight season. Also, Bartlett has announced he’s retiring from NHS at the conclusion of the school year, so his time at the helm of the girls basketball program will soon come to an end after 22 seasons.
“It’s been pretty special,” Bartlett said of his team’s season. “Not just because it’s my last year, but because I’ve fallen in love with this group of players, led by the seniors. They’re a special group of individuals. They’ve brought a lot of joy and happiness into my life. They work so hard and get along so well. It’s special, and I’m glad we’re playing our best basketball at this time of year.”
It’s been a special season for the Tigers.
Nevada has now won consecutive Big 8 Conference titles to go along with three straight district championships, while Bartlett was named the Big 8 West Coach of the Year and senior point guard Calli Beshore was named the Big 8 West Player of the Year.
“I’ve had teams win back-to-back district titles, but this is the first time we’ve won three in a row,” Bartlett said. “And now we’ve won back-to-back conference championships, and we’d never done that before. What a way to go out. And what a wonderful group to go out with.”
The Tigers have relied on a balanced attack all season. This was evident on Thursday, as four players scored in double figures.
Junior Tylin Heathman had 18, senior Payge Dahmer scored 16, junior Alison Bower added 15 and Beshore scored 12. Seniors Lindley Ferry, Hailee Lundine and Lindsay Phebus are other key performers. Fellow senior Teagan Charles is out of action due to an injury.
“The balanced scoring is what’s made our team special the last three years,” Bartlett said. “You can’t focus on one or two people.”
Nevada took control of the district title game with a 15-2 run in the first half. The Tigers were up 41-22 in the third quarter en route to victory.
“I’m really proud of our girls,” Bartlett said. “I thought we played outstanding. We shot well, competed real hard on the boards and just did what we needed to do. It was a great team effort. It was just a good night all the way around.”
Nevada (23-4) meets Grain Valley (19-7) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in a sectional contest at Lee’s Summit High School.
“We’ll do the best we can on Tuesday, and we’ll see how it ends up,” Bartlett said. “Our motto this year has been, ‘Let’s make history.’ We’ve made some history, and the girls want to make some more history.”
