For many years under MSHSAA guidelines, private high schools had to apply a multiplier of 1.35 to their enrollment to determine their adjusted enrollment for classifications for sports teams and other activities.
For example, College Heights Christian School's actual enrollment has been on the fence between Class 1 and Class 2 for many years, but applying the multiplier made the Cougars a small Class 2 school instead of a large Class 1.
But the multiplier is no more.
Starting this school year, private schools will be placed according to their actual enrollment — except for single-sex schools, who will still have their enrollment doubled. But an individual program will be moved up one or two classes based on its postseason success in the previous six years.
This "championship factor" awards 4 points for a state championship, 3 for state runner-up, 2 for state third or fourth place, and 1 for a district championship.
The point totals over a six-year stretch determine final classification: 0-2 points, stay in same class; 3-7 points, move up one class over raw enrollment; 8 points or more, move up two classes over raw enrollment.
Thomas Jefferson's boys tennis team is the only local sports team that will be reclassified. In the six seasons from 2014-19 — the 2020 season was erased by COVID-19, of course — the Cavaliers won five district titles and finished fourth in state once. Those performances are worth 6 points — 2 for the fourth-place finish and 1 apiece for the other four district titles. So Thomas Jefferson will be Class 2 instead of Class 1 for boys tennis.
"The multiplier applied to every sport in your school; whereas, the championship factor only impacts those teams that are having the success that probably warrants being moved up," Thomas Jefferson athletics director Chris Myers said. "With our tennis program, the championship factor is going to affect us right off the bat. Our soccer program hasn't had that same amount of success. It allows it to be competing at the level it needs to be competing without being bumped up."
Local athletics directors favor the change, which was approved by a vote of 294-133 by the MSHSAA member schools on the 2019 ballot.
"I think it helps level the playing field for schools and programs," College Heights athletics director Phillip Jordan said. "You start at your raw enrollment, and you're not going to be pushed up to a higher classification based on another sport in your school that does very well."
"I do think it's a good move," McAuley Catholic AD Mike Howard said. "If you are doing really well against your class and winning state every year, I think you should jump up a class or two and give other schools a chance to win. There are some schools in St. Louis, really good private schools that have had success at their level. The state is trying to make it a level playing field for all teams."
The Scholar Bowl teams from College Heights and Thomas Jefferson will be moved up.
"Our Scholars Bowl team is going to be a Class 3 team," Jordan said. "We won a state championship in Scholars Bowl in 2019, been to the final four several years in a row. Add those up over the last six years, we're moving up to Class 3, and we might be there for a little while."
The championship factor is not only sport specific but also gender specific.
"Your boys basketball and girls basketball can be different classifications, depending on the success of one of those teams," Jordan said. "You could be sending the girls basketball team to a Class 2 or 3 location for the district tournament and your boys team be Class 1 or Class 2. It's different for sure."
"From a transportation standpoint, it can create some challenges if the boys are getting shipped to Springfield and the girls team is playing in Nevada," Myers said. "And our fan base is relatively small due to our school's population ... it could have a negative impact also."
According to Jason West, MSHSAA communications director, talk about this change surfaced about three years ago.
"There was some momentum stirring again ... we had a school petition for a separate state championship for private schools, nonpublic schools," West said. "That didn't succeed, but it was still in everybody's head.
"During discussions, some of the private schools administrators on the ad hoc committee for classifications proposed the idea of instead of the multiplier, what if we had something based on how well the team did in the postseason. That gained momentum, and they thought that might be something the entire membership may feel comfortable with."
The change could punish future teams.
"Greenwood obviously has a phenomenal basketball program right now," Myers said. "It's going to take six years for that to come off, so that's going to affect future athletes, and they may not be at that same level. It definitely has the potential to have a negative impact on future teams.
"There definitely will be some challenges involved, something we as schools are going to have to figure out the best way to make it work and do the best thing that we can for the kids. At the end of the day, that's what are jobs are, to try to create the best opportunity and the most opportunities for our student-athletes."
