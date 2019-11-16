Lamar cross country runner Kiersten Potter and Joplin football player Isaiah Davis have been named the Joplin Globe athletes of the week for the week ending Nov. 9.
KIERSTEN POTTER
Just a freshman, Potter finished 17th to earn all-state recognition at the MSHSAA Class 3 Cross Country Championships on Nov. 9 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
Potter finished the 3.1-mile course in 19 minutes, 32 seconds. She recorded the top finish among local girls.
“She didn’t have her best race and she still finished 17th,” Lamar coach Rodney Baldridge said.
“That speaks volumes for a freshman. She’s just a really good runner.”
During a stellar fall, Potter won a district title, a Big 8 championship and set a school record with her time of 19:05 at Nixa on Sept. 24.
“She had a phenomenal freshman season,” Baldridge said. “She only lost two races all season, at Monett and state. The future is extremely bright for her. We’re looking forward to the next three years with her.”
ISAIAH DAVIS
A senior running back, Davis rushed for 309 yards and six touchdowns in Joplin’s 69-48 win over Kirkwood on Nov. 8 at Junge Field.
“He had a great game,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “He was a force offensively in the fourth quarter to help us seal the deal and close it out.”
A South Dakota State commit, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Davis scored the final four touchdowns of the Class 6 District 3 semifinal. Three of the six scores went for 46 yards or greater.
“Most people look at him and think he’s just a big back, but he’s a complete back,” Jasper said of Davis, who also made seven tackles at linebacker. “Kirkwood’s a team with a lot of speed, and Isaiah was able to not only get out in the open, but also finish it by going all the way. He’s got the speed, he can make people miss and he’s got great vision. And he can catch the ball if we need him to. He’s obviously a nice weapon to have.”
Coaches can nominate athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com. Awards on Nov. 24 will be based on performances from Nov. 11-16.
