ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Missouri Southern baseball team finished its season-opening series exactly the way it started — with a win.
Home runs were in full force for Missouri Southern again as round-trippers from Matt Miller, Henry Kusiak and Grant Harris as well as solid season debut from strikeout king Zach Parish lifted the Lions to a 6-4 victory and series sweep over Flagler on Saturday afternoon.
Southern drew first blood in the fourth inning following back-to-back solo shots from Miller and Kusiak over the right-field fence to put the Lions up 2-0.
Flagler’s Myles Colangelo cut the score to 2-1 with a solo blast off Parish in the bottom of the fourth, but that would be the only blemish to Parish’s season debut. The southpaw, who was the 2019 MIAA Pitcher of the Year, punched out six over five innings of one-run ball. He gave up only three hits on the day.
Grant Harris, who homered twice on Friday, added another solo shot to increase the Lions' advantage to 3-1 in the seventh. Troy Gagan hit an RBI double to push the lead to 4-1 in the eighth before Dexter Swims and Tommy Stevenson collected RBI in the ninth to give Southern some breathing room at 6-1.
In a pinch-hit appearance, Flagler’s Ashton Thomas drove in two with a double off Cole Woods to cut the lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the ninth. Thomas was thrown out attempting to stretch a double into a triple. After a walk to Chase Frady and a double to Jake Kaufman, Lions’ coach Bryce Darnell pulled Woods and threw Scott Duensing into the fire.
With runners at the corners and only out, Duensing yielded a sacrifice fly and 6-3 groundout to pick up the save.
Gagan led the way with three of Southern’s nine hits while Joe Kinder and Swims added two. Parish was the winning pitcher. Flagler managed nine hits and was paced by two-hit games from Adam Mitchell and Sam Freedman.
Flagler’s starter Kyle Morton went four innings and surrendered two earned runs on four hits. He struck out five batters and walked one. Jett Welsh navigated through the next 3 ⅓ innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits while Jake Hill gave up two earned runs on three hits in just one inning of work.
The Lions are back in action against Missouri Western at 3 p.m. on Feb. 19, hosting the MIAA/GLVC Crossover at Warren Turner Field.
