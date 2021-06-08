Jo Poyzer and Beth Parmley are back at the top of the leaderboard in the Joan Thomas Invitational golf tournament.
The duo, who won this tournament in 2017 and 2018, captured the 15th annual tournament on Tuesday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, combining to shoot a 2-under-par 70 in the two-person scramble format.
Tracey Barham and Connie Slaughter finished second at 1-over 73, and Debbie Smith-Amanda Rains came in third with 74.
A scorecard playoff was needed to determine the top of First Flight as Rita Duncan-Carol Whittemore finished first, Hazel Beaver-Pam Clark took second and Dee Kassab-Kate DeGraff were third. All shot 79s.
Kristie Santee-Betty Moss won Second Flight with 82, followed by Carolyn Gilstrap-Sandra Westrope with 83 and Jan McCormick-Aarah Anderson with 85.
The tournament is named in honor of Thomas, who was the top female golfer in the area during her prime, headlined by winning the Women's Tri-State Championship eight times and the Twin Hills club championship 26 times.
