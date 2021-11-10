Nov. 10 marked the start of the National Letter of Intent signing period for all college sports with the exception of football.
Here are the college signings from Wednesday for area high schools:
Joplin
The Eagles had four athletes sign the dotted line to continue their career at the next level.
Emma Floyd signed to play basketball at William Woods while Madisyn Tracy is headed to William Penn to play softball and Allie Lawrence will compete in track and volleyball at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.
Ethan Guilford is staying close to home as the senior inked to play baseball at Missouri Southern
Floyd, the daughter of Joplin girls basketball coach Luke, averaged 7.7 points and led the Eagles with 7.7 rebounds last winter. Tracy was Joplin’s cleanup hitter in softball and her 2021 campaign was highlighted by clubbing three home runs in a 12-1 victory over Aurora on Sept. 28.
Guilford was a standout hurler for the Eagles this past spring. As coach Kyle Wolf described his young righty last season, “In college, they talk about your Friday night starter. Ethan’s our Tuesday starter. He heads up the week for us.”
Webb City
The Cardinals featured a large class in the initial signing period with seven athletes putting pen to paper.
In softball, Peyton Hawkins signed to play at MSSU while Emma Welch inked to play at Labette County Community College. In addition, Riley Hawkins will compete in track and field and cross country for Southern.
Tristan Barroeta and Anea Bemo each will continue their athletic careers at William Jewell in soccer. Aubree Brouwer and Makenzie Storm are headed to the Division I level, with Brouwer signing to swim at North Carolina State and Storm inking to compete in rowing at Kansas State.
Peyton Hawkins and Welch helped the Cardinals to their second straight district title and fourth in seven years this fall in softball. Both are well-decorated players having earned all-state and all-conference honors in the past.
Riley Hawkins is an accomplished distance runner in track. In cross country, she is fresh off an eighth-place finish in the Class 4 Cross Country Championships to earn all-state status.
Barroeta helped Webb City’s boys to a 12-9 record this fall, while Bemo led the Cardinals to their first-ever state quarterfinal appearance in girls soccer this spring. Both were the team’s leading goal scorers.
Brouwer is regarded as one of the top performers in the breaststroke for the Class of 2022. In fact, she even competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha this summer.
Carl Junction
The Bulldogs had two athletes sign at the next level.
Allison Plumlee inked to play at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in softball and Alanza Montez for track at Pittsburg State.
Plumlee was a four-year starter for Carl Junction and an all-district catcher. In her junior season in track, Montez earned three state medals at the Class 4 Track and Field Championships, finishing second in the 300 intermediate hurdles, fourth in the 100 hurdles and ran the second leg on the 4x100 relay team that finished second.
Other signings
Carthage’s Kate Potter signed to play softball at Neosho County Community College. The senior infielder was the 2-hole hitter for the 21-14 Tigers this fall.
McDonald County’s Madeline McCall made it official with PSU. The power right-hander joins the Gorillas after being named Big 8 Pitcher of the Year and earning first-team all-state honors.
Aurora’s Kaci Singer also inked with PSU on Wednesday. She will run cross country and track for the Gorillas.
