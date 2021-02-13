McAuley Catholic trailed by 12 points late in the third quarter before rallying for a 38-37 triumph over Golden City on Saturday at McAuley Catholic High School.
Switching from a man defense to a trapping zone, McAuley stifled the Golden City offense down the stretch as it went on a 14-5 run in the final quarter.
“The girls played amazing defense to get back in the game and showed incredible heart,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “I’m very proud of the effort they gave today.”
Kayleigh Teeter and Kennedy DeRuy paced the scoring for McAuley with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Lily Black chipped in six points.
Kyndall Scott led Golden City with 12 points.
McAuley plays host to Bronaugh on Tuesday.
GOLDEN CITY BOYS 67, MCAULEY 51
McAuley Catholic jumped out to a 14-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, but turnovers ultimately hindered the Warriors down the stretch as Golden City ran away with a 16-point triumph at McAuley Catholic High School.
McAuley was plagued by 24 turnovers in the contest, with 10 coming in the second quarter as Golden City turned a five-point deficit into a five-point halftime lead.
Golden City went on to outscore McAuley by 11 points in the second half.
The Warriors (7-14, 1-4 Ozark 7) had two players finish in double figures in Thomas Black and Matthew Dohmen, who scored 19 and 10 points, respectively.
Lane Dunlap scored a game-high 23 points for Golden City, while Josh Reeves added 20 points and Chain Parrill 15 points.
McAuley plays host to Bornaugh on Tuesday.
CHC BOYS 56, THOMAS JEFFERSON 51
Curtis Davenport scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds as College Heights Christian rallied to beat Thomas Jefferson at Ozark Christian College.
The Cougars (14-9, 4-1 Ozark 7 Conference) trailed 31-28 at halftime but held a 36-35 lead after three quarters and outscored the Cavaliers 19-16 in the final eight minutes.
Miller Long and Ethan Meeks added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Cougars.
Three players accounted for 44 points for the Cavaliers (15-5). Dhruv Gheewala led the way with 17, followed by Caden Myers with 14 and Drew Goodhope with 13.
CHC GIRLS 48, THOMAS JEFFERSON 18
The Cougars received 14 points from Grace Bishop and 13 from Jayli Johnson to remain unbeaten in Ozark 7 Conference play.
Lainey Lett had six rebounds and Johnson collected six assists and three steals for College Heights (21-2, 5-0 Ozark 7). The Cougars led 25-13 at halftime.
Alivia Beard scored 10 points to lead Thomas Jefferson.
CARTHAGE GIRLS 65, NEOSHO 48
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Hailey Fullerton's 26 points paced three players in double figures, and all four seniors scored on Senior Night for the Tigers.
Kianna Yates chipped in with 16 points and Brianna Ream had 10 for Carthage (12-9, 2-4 Central Ozark Conference), which led 25-24 at halftime and 43-38 after three quarters.
"Normally Hailey Fullerton hurts teams from the outside, but tonight she scored most of her points inside the paint and at the free throw line," Carthage coach Scott Moore said. "She is a talented player who is a matchup nightmare for any team we play.
"Kianna Yates got her offense going in the second half with all of her 16 points, and that opened up scoring chances for Brianna Ream and Katie Crowe (7 points). It was nice to have balanced scoring from them."
Olivia Hixson led Neosho with 21 points, and Kailee Ellick added 11.
Carthage boys 57, Neosho 47
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Max Templeman scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Tigers past the Wildcats.
Trailing 9-4 entering the second quarter, Carthage (8-15) outscored Neosho 53-38 over the final three frames.
Also for the Tigers, Tyler Willis scored 12 points while Joel Pugh added 11.
The Wildcats (11-9) were led by Landon Austin with 15 points while Isaiah Green had 11.
Carthage plays at Branson at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday while Neosho goes to Webb City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.