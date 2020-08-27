It’s a cliche that sports writers and broadcasters have heard way too many times.
But it’s never been more true than right now.
“Everything is a one-game season,” Joplin football coach Curtis Jasper said. “We’re going to take it one game at a time. You never know.
Like I told our guys, nothing is guaranteed. Thankfully we get one of our rivals Week 1. That’s the one that’s closest to guaranteed.”
COVID-19 shut down schools last March and canceled the final weekend of the basketball state tournament and all spring sports.
As the months went by — and college fall sports began getting canceled — the reality was prep fall sports also could be in jeopardy.
But the night that everyone feared might not arrive — high school football openers on Aug. 28 — is here, and there are games around Southwest Missouri as well as a few in Northeast Oklahoma.
“It’s a great thing, an amazing thing we get to tee it up on Friday night,” Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said. “Our hope all along was to get to different intervals. It was awesome to start on June 1 when we all got to go back and start working out again. Then to be able to get through the summer, and Aug. 10 came around and we were able to start fall practice.
“To make it to Game 1, it’s a very exciting thing. I think everybody is looking forward to having a high school sporting event.”
“When you’re practicing every day, it’s kind of a two-fold,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “You have certainly the fear of the unknown that you don’t know what the next day is going to bring with what’s been going on, but then the normalcy is the best part about it. We’re going down to practice and try to get our team as good as we can. That’s a good diversion to everything else. It’s been great to be able to go to practice and work with kids and coaches.”
“I thought things went really well,” Jasper said. “Obviously there are different challenges with all the different procedures and cautions we need to take for COVID. I’m happy with the players’ attitude and understanding. They just want to be able to play games like we want them to be able to. So far, knock on wood, everything has gone pretty well.”
If the season has any chance to continue, players, coaches and fans have to follow the safety protocols and procedures in place, including social distancing and mask wearing when entering or exiting the stadium and standing in the bathroom or concession stand lines.
“We tell the kids it doesn’t matter what you personal beliefs are, and it doesn’t matter what my personal beliefs are,” Lamar coach Jared Beshore said. “But if we want to play football this year, these are things that we have to do. We’re going to do them, and we’re going to do whatever we have to do to play football.”
